Miller announces opening of public input portal for Red Tape Reduction 2.0, partnership with GNDC

BISMARCK, N.D. – Public input is now being accepted for the second round of Gov. Doug Burgum’s Red Tape Reduction initiative aimed at eliminating unnecessary and outdated regulations, rules, policies and procedures to make government more efficient and effective and help lower costs for taxpayers, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller announced today.

Burgum created the Red Tape Reduction Working Group by executive order in August 2022. With representatives from 34 state agencies, the group reviewed state law, administrative rules and internal policies and procedures to identify opportunities to reduce burdensome red tape. Of the roughly 500 ideas submitted by Team ND and the public, 385 received internal or legislative action, including 52 bills advanced by the working group – 51 of which were signed by the governor – and about 40 additional approved bills that reduced red tape during the 2023 legislative session.

Red Tape Reduction 2.0 (RTR 2.0) will continue this momentum by focusing on greater business and citizen engagement. Additionally, five state agencies will pilot an effort to obtain feedback immediately following the delivery of services by the pilot group agencies, Miller announced during today’s Greater North Dakota Chamber Policy Summit in Bismarck. A survey through GNDC’s Dakota Digest was also made available to GNDC members seeking input to reduce red tape.

“After making significant progress last session, we look forward to building on that success. RTR 2.0 will have an even stronger emphasis on gathering input directly from the business community and citizens across our state who experience firsthand the burden of red tape,” Miller said. “We encourage citizens and businesses to visit the portal at www.governor.nd.gov/redtapereduction and provide their input on how we can streamline regulations, rules, policies and procedures to make state government more efficient and effective and help every North Dakotan reach their full potential.”