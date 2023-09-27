Prime Minister announces changes to Cabinet committees

CANADA, September 27 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to Cabinet committees and the appointment of members to the Treasury Board.

These changes, including committee membership and newly created committees, reflect recent changes to the Ministry and will better enable Canada’s ministerial team to continue delivering on the issues that matter most to Canadians. This includes making life more affordable for families, building more housing, growing the economy and creating good middle-class jobs, fighting climate change and protecting the environment, and protecting the safety and security of our communities.

Quote

“With the changes announced today, we are ensuring that the daily work of Canada’s Ministry reflects the evolving demands and challenges facing our country and the world. We will continue to put Canadians at the centre of everything we do as we build a better, brighter future for everyone.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Fact

As part of the changes announced today, the following committees and working groups have been established: National Security Council Sub-Committee on Service Delivery Ministerial Working Group on Regulatory Efficiency for Clean Growth Projects Ministerial Working Group on the Middle Class, Economy and Housing



