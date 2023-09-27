Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2023" Goes to Wayne Mullins, Founder of Ugly Mug Marketing

Wayne Mullins

"We are thrilled to highlight Wayne Mullins with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlighting the best in business innovation for 2023, the Prime Award has been given to Wayne Mullins, owner of Ugly Mug Marketing, for superior business innovation in marketing.

The award spotlights the best business innovators in different categories to encourage the ongoing need for innovation in the increasingly complex modern world.

"We are thrilled to highlight Wayne Mullins with this award," said Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose.

"Innovation is at the heart of entrepreneurship. All aspiring business owners should understand what innovation is, why it's important, and how they can take advantage of it in their own businesses," said DeRose.

Howard Schultz, chairman and chief executive of Starbucks for over 20 years, describes Innovation: "Innovation must be disruptive. And by disruptive, I mean disruptive. You got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt."

Mullins is often called "the guru's guru" and is a trusted advisor sought by industry-leading CEOs, New York Times Best Selling Authors, and Silicon Valley startups. His passion lies in empowering entrepreneurs to challenge their assumptions, discover untapped sources of value, and achieve goals they once deemed impossible.

With over 13 years of experience, Mullins is the visionary behind Ugly Mug Marketing, a company that has garnered praise from influential figures in the business world, including Neil Patel (Founder of QuickSprout & Kissmetrics), Chris Voss (New York Times Best-Selling Author of Never Split the Difference), and Ari Weinzweig (Co-Founder of Zingerman's Community of Businesses). He is also the author of the highly acclaimed book "Full Circle Marketing."

Mullins' impact extends far and wide, touching the lives of more than a quarter million entrepreneurs annually through his insightful blog, bestselling books, and transformative training programs. He has personally worked with clients across 91 diverse industries, spanning 34 states and 11 countries. Mullins is dedicated to guiding individuals and organizations toward unprecedented success in their entrepreneurial journeys.