Mac McAnally to Join Matchbox Twenty & Don Felder for “Hurricane Heroes” All-Star Concert

Hurricane Heroes Concert

Charity Event to Honor Jimmy Buffett and Heroes of Hurricane Ian

It's not about us, not about the concert or the music; it's about the togetherness in the community.” — Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty

Southwest Florida's biggest concert event of the year just got bigger. The much anticipated "Hurricane Heroes" All-Star Concert has added a Jimmy Buffett Tailgate Celebration and the Coral Reefer Band's Mac McAnally to kick-off the charity event at Hammond Stadium, October 7th, 2023, in Ft. Myers, Fl.

Approaching the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian, the Charity Pros, a Ft. Myers non-profit, has organized the charity event to honor the unsung heroes of the deadly storm that destroyed over 5,000 homes and damaged tens of thousands more. "Heroes don't always wear a cape," explains Megan Maloney, Co-founder of The Charity Pros, "sometimes they wear a uniform or just a smile. There are so many stories of real-life heroes of the storm; we are honoring first responders and those who saved hundreds of lives and the unsung heroes who have exhibited incredible acts of humanity, kindness, and generosity over this past year."

The concert features internationally acclaimed rock band Matchbox Twenty as the headliner, with special guest and HOF member Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, Mac McAnally, and local rock band Red Hannah, featuring a host of special appearances. "This show means as much to us as anyone, and we get to do something we love, says Rob Thomas, lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, "it's not about us, not about the concert, or the music; it's about the togetherness in the community."

Proceeds from the event will help support local musicians impacted by the storm through Music Alive SWFL and provide kids in SWFL who want to pursue music with their own instruments and lessons through the Tabarrini Children's Music Outreach Foundation and the Ft Myers School of Rock.

"Calling all Parrot Heads," continues Megan. "It was Jimmy's wish to keep the party going; we are honoring just that, and Mac is the perfect guy to make it happen." The event will start at 2:30 in the Hammond Stadium parking lot with a Jimmy Buffett Celebration Tailgate Party. Mac McAnally will kick off the concert on the stadium main stage at 4:45 with fellow Coral Reefer Band member Eric Darken on percussion.

The Charity Pros is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates and supports children’s programs focused on health, child protection, poverty, education, and equality. The Charity Pros partners with community events and produces fundraisers, including concerts, festivals, and expos, to support community causes. For more information, visit www.TheCharityPros.org.

Hurricane Heroes All-Star Concert