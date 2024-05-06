The Legendary Ace Frehley and Jackyl To Headline “Rock The Races” Music Festival

Rock the Races Music Festival Rock the Races

Peoria Motorcycle Club to Host World-Famous Grand Nationals Weekend

BARTONVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3-Gun Productions has announced that the “Rock the Races” Music Festival will kick off the 77th year of the World-Famous Peoria National TT races. The Grand Nationals weekend will be a celebration of music and motorsports, July 26-28, 2024, at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Bartonville, IL. A portion of the proceeds from this event will help support the Peoria Chapter of Pink Heals in its mission to assist local families dealing with cancer.

Friday Night presents the legendary Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and co-founder of the Iconic rock band KISS. The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame member will hit the stage, playing KISS classics and hits from his solo albums, including the recent rock chart-topper 10,000 Volts. The Peoria-based rock band Emporers & Angels and local favorite 2nd Chance will set the stage before Frehley's performance.

The high-energy rock band Jackyl will take the stage on Saturday night, featuring frontman Jesse James Dupree. The Southern Rock/Hair Metal lineup is celebrating over 30 years of playing rock and roll together all around the world. Opening for Jackyl is the all-female rock band Plush, featuring their two new top 40 billboard chart hits. Plush launched their new solo tour last week after being on the road with Disturbed and opening for KISS, Evanescence, Daughtry, Alice in Chains, Slash, and others. In addition to Rock the Races, the band has upcoming festival dates at Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and Rocklahoma. The Las Vegas-based country rock duo Elvis Monroe is kicking off the main stage on Saturday.

The world-famous Progressive AFT National TT Races, Presented by The Backroads Saloon, are on July 29, 2024, at the Peoria Motorcycle Club

Sponsorship & advertising partner opportunities are available at www.3gunproductions.com.

Gates will open at 4:30 pm, with the concert starting each night at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are On Sale on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 am. Tickets and Info at www.3gunproductions.com

Advanced Two-Day General Admission tickets are just $75.

A Limited number of VIP, Party Pit, and Reserved Seats are also available. Single-day tickets will be on sale on May 24th, starting at $45.

Peoria Motorcycle Club

605 S. Cameron Lane

Bartonville, IL 61607