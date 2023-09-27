Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages Missourians to evaluate their life insurance coverage needs

Jefferson City, Mo – Every September, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) observes Life Insurance Awareness Month to encourage Missourians to consider the impact of life insurance in assuring financial security for the loved ones they leave behind.

According to the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), 41 percent of Americans say they don’t have sufficient life insurance coverage. Research also shows that nearly 4 in 10 families would face financial hardship within six months if the primary wage earner died – and for 1 in 5 families, it would be within just one month.

“Everyone wants to feel they have protected their family if they are no longer here to provide for them,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and 2023 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). “Life insurance helps prevent leaving behind financial burdens for our families to bear. Although these may be difficult conversations, I urge all Missourians to take some time to review your current policy or discuss potential coverage options.”

Life insurance is the foundation for strong financial planning and security for your family. DCI’s website includes resources to help consumers research insurance agents, companies, and frequently asked questions and answers. The NAIC’s Life Insurance Policy Locator is a free online tool designed to help consumers find their deceased loved ones' life insurance policies and annuity contracts.

For any insurance questions, Missouri consumers can call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.