New Hampshire’s 2023 Moose Hunt Is October 21-29

September 27, 2023

Concord, NH – For nine exciting days, October 21-29, a group of lucky moose permit holders and their hunting partners will have the experience of a lifetime taking part in New Hampshire’s annual moose hunt.

A total of 33 permit holders were drawn in this year’s lottery, randomly selected by computer from a pool of more than 6,000 applicants. Also, one charitable permit each was issued to the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation’s Dream Hunt Program. In 2022, New Hampshire hunters had a statewide success rate of 63% with 27 moose harvested.

Each hunter with a moose permit will be assigned to hunt in one of eight Wildlife Management Units (WMU) throughout the state. After taking a moose, hunters must have the animals registered and inspected at one of three check stations where wildlife biologists inspect each moose to collect valuable data about the overall health and productivity of the Granite State’s moose herd. Check station locations and hours can be found by visiting: https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt746/files/documents/moose-registration-stations.pdf.

The moose hunt has been an annual event in New Hampshire for more than 30 years. The state’s first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. Today, New Hampshire has about 3,300 moose.

Learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.