Emlid released Reach RS3—GNSS receiver with tilt compensation for $2799

Emlid has launched its new flagship GNSS receiver Reach RS3. It features IMU tilt compensation and a dual-band radio for enhanced compatibility with third-party receivers.

Tilt compensation for unlimited survey scenarios

The new Reach RS3 allows you to survey at large tilt angles while still maintaining survey-grade accuracy.

Tilt compensation speeds up the stakeout workflow, as you don’t need to check the bubble at every point. It also allows surveying hard-to-reach locations such as building corners and points on the roadway, at the edge of an excavation, or in the water.

Reach RS3 comes factory-calibrated and works out of the box. Just start walking with the receiver or tilt it to initialize.

Reach RS3 is magnetically immune. It has IMU-based tilt compensation with no magnetometer on board, which means metal objects and electronics won't affect its accuracy.

Compatibility optimized for every workflow

Reach RS3 is a multi-band receiver that works both as a base and a rover. It gives versatile options to get corrections from CORS, another Reach, or a third-party base, so you can mix and match RTK receivers in your fleet.

NTRIP connectivity allows receiving corrections from CORS, NTRIP service, or any GNSS receiver using Emlid NTRIP Caster. When connected over NTRIP, Reach works in a baseline of over 60 km in RTK and 100 km in PPK.

Dual-band radio features built-in LoRa and UHF radio. LoRa radio is an easy way to get or send corrections between Reach receivers. UHF in the 450 MHz range can be used to receive corrections from bases with radios that transmit RTCM3 over TRIMTALK 450S (trademark of Trimble Inc.). This workflow requires an additional 410-470 MHz antenna that you can buy at Emlid store.

Features for all survey scenarios

Get a fix in 5 seconds

Reach RS3 gets a centimeter-accurate solution in about 5 seconds and maintains robust performance even when the sky view is partially obstructed or the unit is tilted. The receiver tracks GPS/QZSS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.

RINEX logging and PPP support

Reach RS3 records raw data in the RINEX format for post-processing. Logs are also compatible with OPUS, AUSPOS, and PPP services.

Built-in LTE modem

The receiver features a built-in LTE modem for a SIM card to broadcast or receive corrections via NTRIP.

Up to 22 hours on 1 charge

Reach’s industrial-grade battery can endure up to 22 hours of logging or 18 hours of working as an RTK rover with tilt compensation. For uninterrupted multi-day operations, simply connect Reach to a power bank.

Compact and rugged design

Reach RS3 is 126×142 mm in size, fits in a small bag, and weighs 950 g—less than a typical survey pole. The polycarbonate body coated with elastomer makes Reach RS3 impact-resistant and ready for the harshest conditions. The receiver is rated IP67 dustproof and waterproof with an operating temperature of -20° to 65° C (-4° to 149° F). Reach RS3 is FCC and CE certified.

Comes with the Emlid Flow app

Reach RS3 comes with the Emlid Flow mobile app for iOS and Android. The free version allows managing all field-related tasks, including tilt compensation, receiver configuration, RINEX logging, points collection, and stakeout. The field app syncs with the cloud-based Emlid Flow 360 to prepare and manage your projects from a browser.

The Survey Plan unlocks additional productivity features: coding, linework, localization, and WMS/WMTS maps. Order Reach RS3 and get a free 3-month subscription to the Emlid Flow Survey Plan.

Explore all Reach RS3 features on the Emlid site https://emlid.com/reachrs3/

Orders launched

Emlid Reach RS3 is available for purchase at the Emlid online store for $2799, free shipping across the USA. You can also order Reach RS3 from Emlid official dealers.