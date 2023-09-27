SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL PLATFORM TRAVARA ANNOUNCES ONLINE COURSE TO TRAIN NEXT GENERATION OF SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL WRITERS

Sustainable Travel Platform Travara Announces Travel Writing and Publishing Course

Travara plans to grow and diversify the pipeline of travel journalists who focus on the three pillars of sustainable travel: footprint, culture and community

When I started freelance writing, I didn’t have any guidance. Through our program, we will be providing the 1:1 training, guidance and a unique opportunity to be published and walk away with a byline.” — Michelle Arellano Martin, Founder of Travara