SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL PLATFORM TRAVARA ANNOUNCES ONLINE COURSE TO TRAIN NEXT GENERATION OF SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL WRITERS
Travara plans to grow and diversify the pipeline of travel journalists who focus on the three pillars of sustainable travel: footprint, culture and community
When I started freelance writing, I didn’t have any guidance. Through our program, we will be providing the 1:1 training, guidance and a unique opportunity to be published and walk away with a byline.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on World Tourism Day, Travara, the first sustainable travel platform whose content aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), announced that it will be launching an online travel writing and publishing course to train and diversify the next generation of travel writers, emphasizing sustainable and responsible travel as a means to achieving multiple SDGs.
— Michelle Arellano Martin, Founder of Travara
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), travel contributes nearly 8% to the global GDP and when done sustainably, tourism has the potential to alleviate poverty and economically empower women, underserved and rural communities. Conversely, tourism is also responsible for an estimated 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it a major contributor to the climate crisis.
A blend of the words travel and vara (Sanskrit for ‘best or better’’), Travara features ‘the best of travel,’ or in other words, travel that prioritizes a minimal environmental footprint, preserves culture and invests in community-based tourism.
An award-winning sustainable travel platform, (recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea in media and the recipient of a Communicator Award in Sustainability), Travara’s new self-paced, online course will teach aspiring travel writers the nuts and bolts of freelance writing, as well as the fundamental concepts of sustainable tourism, encouraging students to write with a service and solutions-focused lens.
Leveraging resources and education from sources like the WTTC, UN World Tourism Organization, Global Sustainable Tourism Council and the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, Travara has curated and streamlined information that will guide writers to cover and promote tourism opportunities that will have the most positive impact, with the lightest carbon footprint possible.
What makes Travara’s travel writing course unique is the opportunity for students to publish up to three articles on Travara.com, allowing students to walk away with a portfolio they can use to help launch their career in travel writing.
“When I started freelance writing, I didn’t have any guidance. Someone took a chance on me and I grew my portfolio from there,” said Travara Founder Michelle Arellano Martin, who has written for outlets such as Forbes, Vogue and Newsweek. “Today, there are several courses that teach writers how to break into the business, but there’s no guarantee they will walk away with their first published article. With our course, we’ll be providing the training, guidance and opportunity to be published, guaranteeing at least one published article upon completion of the course.”
In addition, for every course sold, a portion of proceeds will be directed towards course scholarships for women in underserved communities to participate and learn new skills, with a pilot program in Ghana. By creating jobs that economically empower women in areas where tourism dollars can be a catalyst for change, Travara aims to diversify the pipeline of local storytellers, while also helping to mitigate the climate crisis.
Aspiring students can learn more about the course here and at travara.com.
####
Travara is an award-winning sustainable travel platform that demystifies sustainable travel by distilling it down to three simple concepts that are easy for travelers to grasp: Footprint, Culture and Community. By saving consumers time and money when researching sustainable travel options, Travara informs, inspires and empowers the modern global citizen, making it easy for them to travel well. For more information, visit travara.com and engage with them on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook with the handle @DiscoverTravara, using the following hashtags #Travara #DiscoverTravara and #TravelWell.
Rose Ryan
Travara
media@travara.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram