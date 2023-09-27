Judge Kristi P. Venhuizen Investiture - September 26th Photos

The formal Investiture Ceremony for Judge Kristi P. Venhuizen's was held on September 26, 2023 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse. Several Supreme Court Justices were present as well as district and municipal judges from across Unit 1 (NEJD and NECJD). Judge Venhuizen was admitted to the ND bar in 1998 and has worked in all areas of the law during her career before deciding to “throw her name in the hat” (quoted from her speech) for district court judge. Governor Burgum appointed Judge Venhuizen to fill a judicial vacancy created in the Northeast Central Judicial District by legislative action, which added a total of three new judgeships statewide during the 68th legislative assembly.

The honor guard from the Grand Forks Police Department presented the colors for the ceremony. Judge Venhuizen was previously the prosecutor for the City of Grand Forks and worked closely with the Police Department, so this was especially fitting. Ryan Norrell, General Counsel for Governor Doug Burgum, was present on behalf of the Governor and discussed how Judge Venhuizen's even temperament and vast experience will be an asset to the district court. North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen commented on the history and importance of judgeships and following the rule of the law and reemphasized that Judge Venhuizen was an excellent choice for this position, chosen from an equally impressive group of candidates. Nick Horst from the Grand Forks Bar Association, with the assistance of Judge Venhuizen’s husband Brett Venhuizen, presented her an official robe and placed it on her. Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick then had the honor of swearing her in with the official oath of office. Ted Sandberg, State Bar Association of North Dakota (SBAND) President-Elect, presented a gavel to Judge Venhuizen on behalf of SBAND and commented on the transition from attorney to judge.

The NECJD is fortunate to have Judge Venhuizen as an additional Judge. Presiding Judge Donald Hager, who was master of ceremonies of this prestigious event, summarized the gravity and seriousness of the roles of judges and the difficulties they can encounter as well as the importance of always using the law, not emotions, when making rulings. Welcome to the NECJD, Judge Venhuizen.

Ryan Norrell, on behalf of Governor Doug Burgum, addresses attendees.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen of the North Dakota Supreme Court speaks about the importance of judgeships and the selection of Judge Venhuizen for the NECJD.

Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick administers the oath of office to Judge Venhuizen while her husband, Brett, looks on.

Ted Sandberg, SBAND President-Elect, presented a gavel to Judge Venhuizen on behalf of SBAND.

From left to right: Justice Daniel Crothers, Judge Kristi Venhuizen, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, Justice Douglas Bahr.