TAIWAN, September 27 - President Tsai meets Guatemala Minister of Defense Henry Yovani Reyes Chigua

On the afternoon of September 27, President Tsai Ing-wen met with Minister of Defense Henry Yovani Reyes Chigua of the Republic of Guatemala and his wife. In remarks, President Tsai said that Minister Reyes' visit will help further deepen the cooperation between Taiwan and Guatemala. The president also said that she looks forward to Taiwan and Guatemala's partnership across many areas becoming even deeper and broader, and expressed hope that our countries will continue to support each other on the international stage and make even more contributions to the world.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Taiwan and Guatemala enjoy a deep friendship and very close ties. Just this April, President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla of the Republic of Guatemala and I visited each other's countries. And today I am very happy to meet with good friends, Minister Reyes and his delegation members, here at the Presidential Office. I extend a warm welcome to you all.

Minister Reyes has a very comprehensive record of service. After taking on the role of minister of defense, he has significantly strengthened Guatemala's defense capabilities and its ability to respond to natural disasters, for which he has received public recognition. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Minister Reyes for his active advancement of military exchanges between our two countries. This visit will give him a first-hand understanding of how Taiwan has developed self-sufficiency in national defense.

Military exchanges are an important part of our cooperation. For example, we have sent officers to each other's countries to receive training in our joint effort to foster military talent. This has given us a solid foundation on which to engage in military interaction. In fact, two of today's guests, Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam and Colonel Hermelindo Choz Soc, are alumni of Taiwan's National Defense University. This year, Ambassador Padilla worked with our Ministry of National Defense in promoting a cooperation project for Mandarin language education, and a Mandarin course for officers was set up to help local military personnel better understand Taiwan's culture.

I am confident that Minister Reyes' visit will help further deepen the cooperation between Taiwan and Guatemala. We also look forward to our partnership across many areas becoming even deeper and broader.

I would like to extend a special thanks to Guatemala for speaking out for Taiwan at numerous international venues. I hope that in the future our countries will continue to support each other on the international stage and make even more contributions to the world.

Minister Reyes then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for taking the time to meet with him and his delegation. On behalf of President Giammattei, head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Republic of Guatemala, he conveyed his sincere regards to the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and President Tsai, adding that this represents the long history of friendly relations between Taiwan and Guatemala.

Minister Reyes said that on this visit he has been able to observe many aspects of daily life in Taiwan as well as the development and progress made in various areas. He noted that Taiwan's society is full of discipline, solidarity, and order, and that its people are very hardworking and dedicated to promoting peace.

Minister Reyes then said that the Republic of Guatemala, situated on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, is a diplomatic ally of the Republic of China (Taiwan). He emphasized that our countries enjoy a friendly and close relationship, and expressed his hope that we will continue to deepen our friendship.