New App Launch: UK-Based Metricell Brings Detailed Coverage and Data Speed Surveys to the Masses with ‘Network Surveyor’
Metricell's 'Network Surveyor' app for Android revolutionises how network connectivity is measured, providing users with a powerful tool and AI-powered insightsHORSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metricell, a leading provider of network intelligence and testing solutions to the UK’s mobile operators has announced the launch of Network Surveyor, a new mobile internet speed testing Android application. The app is designed to test in-building and outdoor coverage and diagnose any potential issues that may be affecting the network connection either at home, in the office or across key transport routes.
With its easy-to-use interface and intuitive design, Network Surveyor is an all-in-one network testing solution. Built from the ground up to empower users with the ability to perform a range of comprehensive network coverage and speed tests, it can also provide the ability to measure key Wi-Fi statistics, data experience and mobile signal strength, helping to identify any interference in your connection.
Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, this Android application embodies years of experience and expertise, offering an exceptionally user-friendly in-building survey tool. Users gain the flexibility to tailor network quality tests to their precise needs, ensuring a customised experience every time. The data collected is securely and autonomously transmitted, processed, and visualised within the backend geospatial web platform. Here, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotic process automation join forces to produce Quality of Service (QoS) analytics and recommendations for network optimisation.
"We believe that Network Surveyor will be a game-changer for consumers who are looking to understand their mobile and fixed broadband services," said Luke Alexander, Commercial Director of Metricell. "By empowering users with the ability to perform detailed coverage surveys, both in-building and whilst travelling, they’ll be armed with the right data when pushing for service improvements from their service provider."
Additionally, Metricell has launched an enterprise edition of Network Surveyor to help enable organisations assess their mobile coverage needs and requirements.
Network Surveyor is available for download from the Google Play Store. To learn more about Network Surveyor and Metricell's other network analytics and testing solutions, visit www.metricell.com.
About Metricell
Metricell is on a mission to deliver connectivity. We work with our customers to design, deliver and manage wireless communication networks - with a shared ambition of achieving flawless network experience. We have been responsible for a number of first-to-market products, and our technology is characterised by the relentless pursuit of automation and digitalisation.
Our geospatial intelligence tools traverse a wide range of business processes - from Test and Measurement to Customer Experience Management – and we are pioneers in the areas of Crowdsourcing and Digital Self Care. Our technology is today in use by a broad range of customers; thousands of their personnel; and millions of subscribers worldwide.
# # #
Helen Whittington
Metricell
+44 1403 251494
helen.whittington@metricell.com