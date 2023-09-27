Delhi-Based SOD Raises INR 45 Lakhs Seed Funding to Go National From Dubai Based Entrepreneur
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for the education sector, Schools of Dehradun (SOD), a prominent school listing site that is specialized for Dehradun, has secured INR 45 lakhs in seed funding from Dubai-based entrepreneurs. This infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment in SOD's journey as it gears up to expand its footprint nationally and ultimately, globally.
𝐒𝐎𝐃: 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
SOD operates under the umbrella of Edhippo, an innovative educational platform. The primary objective of SOD is to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that offers valuable insights into various schools, particularly in Dehradun, and later, across India. This initiative aligns with Edhippo's broader vision of creating a one-stop solution for students and parents to explore, compare, and choose the best educational institutions. This aligns seamlessly with Edhippo's overarching objective: forging a comprehensive, user-centric solution, facilitating meticulous evaluation and selection of optimal educational facilities.
The 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐎𝐃, 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐢 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚, expressed immense excitement about this new development and extended gratitude to the investor - 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐣 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 for their support. In a statement, Rashmi Dutta stated,
"We are thrilled to have secured this seed funding, which will play a pivotal role in our expansion efforts. Our mission is to make quality education accessible to all, and this investment brings us closer to realizing that vision. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our investors for believing in our mission and joining us on this incredible journey."
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧
The first phase of SOD's expansion involves the creation of a specialized website focusing on Dehradun schools and extending its reach to select Indian schools. This phase aims to refine and strengthen the platform's capabilities and user experience while catering to the specific needs of students, parents, and educational institutions in these regions.
In the subsequent phase, Edhippo plans to introduce more portals, all under the Edhippo umbrella. These portals will comprehensively cover schools and universities across India, making it easier for students and parents to access vital information when making educational choices. The long-term vision is to extend this network of educational resources and listings to a global scale, benefiting students worldwide.
𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰
This substantial seed funding not only signifies the potential recognized in SOD's mission but also underscores the growing importance of educational technology in the modern world. With the backing of an enthusiastic investor, SOD is now better positioned to enhance its platform, develop valuable features, and broaden its reach, ultimately benefiting students, parents, and educational institutions.
𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐎𝐃 - 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 – SOD provides an extensive and meticulously curated database of schools. This resource empowers parents and students to explore a wide range of educational institutions, from primary schools to higher education facilities, all in one place.
𝟐. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 – With SOD's user-friendly platform, individuals can compare schools based on various criteria such as location, curriculum, facilities, and extracurricular offerings. This simplifies the decision-making process, allowing for informed choices that align with specific preferences and needs.
𝟑. 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – SOD offers transparent and detailed information about each school, including its history, infrastructure, faculty, accreditation, and admission procedures. This transparency fosters trust among users and helps them make well-informed decisions.
𝟒. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 – SOD often incorporates user-generated reviews and ratings. This feature enables prospective students and parents to gain insights from the experiences of others, adding an extra layer of information to their decision-making process.
𝟓. 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 –SOD allows users to apply specific filters to their school searches. Whether it's a particular curriculum, extracurricular activities, or proximity to home, these filters help tailor search results to individual preferences.
𝟔. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 –Through SOD, users can access expert advice and guidance related to educational choices. This is particularly valuable for parents seeking the best educational fit for their children.
𝟕. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 –SOD often fosters a sense of community among its users. It can provide forums or discussion boards where parents and students can share experiences and seek advice from one another.
𝟖. 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬 – SOD's commitment to expand nationally and internationally through the Edhippo platform indicates its vision to become an all-encompassing educational resource. This forward-looking approach ensures that SOD will continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing educational landscape
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐎𝐃 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐃𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐎
As SOD sets its ambitious vision to emerge as an all-encompassing educational resource for the benefit of students and parents within India and beyond, it becomes evident that this remarkable journey is merely in its nascent stages. With an unwavering dedication to bestowing quality education, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a team pulsating with passion, SOD and Edhippo are poised to make a transformative and enduring impact on the educational landscape.
For more information about Schools of Dehradun please contact us at +91 11 4552 3706, or info@schoolsofdehradun.com. or visit our website https://www.schoolsofdehradun.com/
Rashmi Dutta
𝐒𝐎𝐃: 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
SOD operates under the umbrella of Edhippo, an innovative educational platform. The primary objective of SOD is to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that offers valuable insights into various schools, particularly in Dehradun, and later, across India. This initiative aligns with Edhippo's broader vision of creating a one-stop solution for students and parents to explore, compare, and choose the best educational institutions. This aligns seamlessly with Edhippo's overarching objective: forging a comprehensive, user-centric solution, facilitating meticulous evaluation and selection of optimal educational facilities.
The 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐎𝐃, 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐢 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚, expressed immense excitement about this new development and extended gratitude to the investor - 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐣 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 for their support. In a statement, Rashmi Dutta stated,
"We are thrilled to have secured this seed funding, which will play a pivotal role in our expansion efforts. Our mission is to make quality education accessible to all, and this investment brings us closer to realizing that vision. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our investors for believing in our mission and joining us on this incredible journey."
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧
The first phase of SOD's expansion involves the creation of a specialized website focusing on Dehradun schools and extending its reach to select Indian schools. This phase aims to refine and strengthen the platform's capabilities and user experience while catering to the specific needs of students, parents, and educational institutions in these regions.
In the subsequent phase, Edhippo plans to introduce more portals, all under the Edhippo umbrella. These portals will comprehensively cover schools and universities across India, making it easier for students and parents to access vital information when making educational choices. The long-term vision is to extend this network of educational resources and listings to a global scale, benefiting students worldwide.
𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰
This substantial seed funding not only signifies the potential recognized in SOD's mission but also underscores the growing importance of educational technology in the modern world. With the backing of an enthusiastic investor, SOD is now better positioned to enhance its platform, develop valuable features, and broaden its reach, ultimately benefiting students, parents, and educational institutions.
𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐎𝐃 - 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 – SOD provides an extensive and meticulously curated database of schools. This resource empowers parents and students to explore a wide range of educational institutions, from primary schools to higher education facilities, all in one place.
𝟐. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 – With SOD's user-friendly platform, individuals can compare schools based on various criteria such as location, curriculum, facilities, and extracurricular offerings. This simplifies the decision-making process, allowing for informed choices that align with specific preferences and needs.
𝟑. 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – SOD offers transparent and detailed information about each school, including its history, infrastructure, faculty, accreditation, and admission procedures. This transparency fosters trust among users and helps them make well-informed decisions.
𝟒. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 – SOD often incorporates user-generated reviews and ratings. This feature enables prospective students and parents to gain insights from the experiences of others, adding an extra layer of information to their decision-making process.
𝟓. 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 –SOD allows users to apply specific filters to their school searches. Whether it's a particular curriculum, extracurricular activities, or proximity to home, these filters help tailor search results to individual preferences.
𝟔. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 –Through SOD, users can access expert advice and guidance related to educational choices. This is particularly valuable for parents seeking the best educational fit for their children.
𝟕. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 –SOD often fosters a sense of community among its users. It can provide forums or discussion boards where parents and students can share experiences and seek advice from one another.
𝟖. 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬 – SOD's commitment to expand nationally and internationally through the Edhippo platform indicates its vision to become an all-encompassing educational resource. This forward-looking approach ensures that SOD will continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing educational landscape
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐎𝐃 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐃𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐎
As SOD sets its ambitious vision to emerge as an all-encompassing educational resource for the benefit of students and parents within India and beyond, it becomes evident that this remarkable journey is merely in its nascent stages. With an unwavering dedication to bestowing quality education, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a team pulsating with passion, SOD and Edhippo are poised to make a transformative and enduring impact on the educational landscape.
For more information about Schools of Dehradun please contact us at +91 11 4552 3706, or info@schoolsofdehradun.com. or visit our website https://www.schoolsofdehradun.com/
Rashmi Dutta
Schools of Dehradun
+91 11 4552 3706
info@schoolsofdehradun.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other