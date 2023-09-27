Maxis Clinical Sciences Launches Real-World Evidence Solutions for Patient-Centered Clinical Research & Drug Development
Data-Driven Insights Designed with Patients in Mind
Real-world evidence is set to optimize evidence-based medicine. By capturing data from diverse patient populations in real-world settings, we can create a thorough and accurate pool of evidence.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxis Clinical Sciences, a trusted brand for small to medium-sized pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies worldwide, announced today the launch of its latest offering — Real-World Evidence Solutions. Specializing in strategic transformation initiatives, the company's new Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions aim to enhance both clinical research and patient care by incorporating real-world data and automating trial workflows.
"Real-world evidence is set to optimize evidence-based medicine. By capturing data from diverse patient populations in real-world settings, we can create a thorough and accurate pool of evidence," said Dr. Kavita Lamror, Partner, RWE and Digital Transformation at Maxis Clinical Sciences. "Our RWE Solutions simplify the integration of this evidence into clinical trials, aiding companies in their drug discovery and development efforts."
Maxis Clinical RWE Solutions tackle a range of pressing issues in the clinical research and healthcare sectors. By seamlessly integrating diverse real-world data sources, such as patient-reported outcomes and wearable devices, Maxis Clinical Sciences’ RWE Solutions enhance patient engagement and data quality. This is particularly crucial for:
- Personalized Medicine: Enabling more targeted treatment plans based on real-world patient data.
- Regulatory Submissions: Facilitating smoother regulatory approvals by providing robust real-world evidence.
- Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR): Offering valuable insights into the cost-effectiveness and quality-of-life impacts of different treatments.
- Drug Repurposing: Identifying new therapeutic uses for existing drugs based on real-world patient outcomes.
- Patient Recruitment: Streamlining the identification and enrollment of suitable candidates for clinical trials, thereby accelerating the research timeline.
The integrated technology and service platform of Maxis Clinical Sciences accelerates the collection and analysis of real-world data, enabling life sciences companies to meet regulatory standards and payer expectations more efficiently. The suite includes pre-configured modules for patient recruitment, eligibility screening, enrollment, data capture, and participant engagement. This holistic approach enables sponsors to gain invaluable insights into drug efficacy in real-world scenarios, while also expanding access to global patient populations.
To learn more about the Maxis Clinical Sciences RWE Solutions, please visit https://www.maxisclinical.com/real-world-evidence/
About Maxis Clinical Sciences
Maxis Clinical Sciences serves as a strategic partner to small and medium-sized enterprises in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries worldwide. With a focus on patient-centric solutions, the company is rapidly expanding its international footprint. Maxis Clinical Sciences is committed to bridging the gap between clinical research and digital innovation. Its comprehensive suite includes Digital Transformation Services, Functional Expertise Solutions, and a range of specialized Strategic Operational Consulting Services, in addition to its newly launched Real-World Evidence Solutions.
Maxis Clinical Sciences values transparency, ensuring its policies, terms, and conditions are as clear as possible. The company's outcome-centric model emphasizes trust, transparency, ownership, and end-to-end transformation, with the aim of maintaining value mapping and delivery in every client engagement. For more information, visit www.maxisclinical.com.
Contact Information:
Dr. Kavita Lamror
Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation
Kavita.Lamror@maxisclinical.com
Press/Media Contact:
Sneha Gupta
Senior Manager, Product Marketing
sneha.gupta@maxisclinical.com
