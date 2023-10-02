Breaking news: The Diversity Visa Program in the United States is again open for submissions from October 4, 2023

Get a Green Card and move to the United States of America!

The Department of State has announced this year’s deadline for the Diversity Visa Program as Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Department of State has announced the 2023 Diversity Visa Program deadline, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, as Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Individuals who aspire to immigrate to the United States are encouraged to consider this unique opportunity and submit their applications promptly. It is advised not to wait until the final week to avoid potential delays caused by heavy website traffic.

The annual Diversity Visa Program, which opens its free submission website in October, provides a pathway for individuals to live and work in the United States without needing immediate family or employment ties. This program has become a beacon of hope for many, as it serves as a catalyst for starting a new life.

Applicants must be born in an eligible country to qualify for this life-changing opportunity. However, countries where more than 50,000 citizens have immigrated to the US in the last five years are not eligible to participate. Additionally, applicants must have either a high school education or two years of work experience in a field that requires at least two years of training or expertise.

The 2023 (DV-2025) submissions are set to open on October 4, 2023. Given the increasing demand in recent years, an even higher volume of submissions is anticipated. It is, therefore, recommended that interested individuals apply as early as possible to ensure timely consideration.

Applying for the Diversity Visa Program through the official government website, dvprogram.state.gov, is free of charge. However, applicants, particularly first-timers, should be aware of the inherent risks of incorrectly filing their applications.

Over 65% of applications are denied yearly due to errors made when applying without professional immigration assistance. To mitigate the risk of disqualification, individuals may consider utilizing the immigration services provided by the US Green Card Office (USGCO).

Established in 1998 and having assisted over 2 million applicants, USGCO is well-equipped to guide individuals through the application process. Their paid service guarantees an error-free and timely submission. Additionally, if an application is selected, USGCO offers free guidance on filing the necessary DS-260 and preparing for the Visa Interview at the American Embassy.

Before applying, applicants should read the chances of winning a Green Card and consider taking the free Diversity Visa Program eligibility test.

While applications can be submitted for free via the government's website, there are numerous advantages to utilizing USGCO's paid Diversity Visa Program service, as highlighted below:

• USGCO ensures acceptance of applications by the U.S. Department of State.

• Application services and support are provided by USGCO in 20 different languages, 365 days a year.

• USGCO verifies and approves all applicant photos to prevent disqualification.

• Successful applicants receive assistance in preparing the DS-260 and Visa interview.

• Free relocation services are offered to facilitate the move to the United States of America.

It should be noted that a significant percentage of Diversity Visa Program applications are rejected each year, leading to a year-long waiting period for reapplication. By availing of the services provided by the US Green Card Office, individuals can safeguard their chances of acceptance and prevent such unnecessary delays.

