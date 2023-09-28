It Just So Happens: Award win for the Digital Agency connecting clients with problem solvers from around the world
It Just So Happens announces its presence after being awarded Best Remote Digital Agency 2023 due to innovative use of talent, technology and flexibility.
It Just So Happens believes in the wonderland of ideas, where anything is possible.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It Just So Happens, a cutting-edge digital agency, announces its presence in the global market after being awarded Best Remote Digital Agency 2023 due to its innovative use of talent, technology and flexibility.
Founded in January 2021 by visionary entrepreneur, Taelon Vorster, the agency combines London skills and attitude with a global outlook, offering clients from Brixton to Bangkok to Bali the opportunity to unlock their digital potential.
Now entering the seventh year, the SME News annual Greater London Enterprise Awards programme aims to celebrate and display the very best of London’s businesses and enterprises. That It Just So Happens has won its first award in London is fitting, despite the agency’s global network and clients list, as many of the team have worked in the capital’s renown agency sector.
In today's fast-moving world, the power of serendipity cannot be underestimated. It Just So Happens believes in the transformative impact of people with the courage to try something new, meeting at the right place and the right time.
As the world remains undecided on remote working models, It Just So Happens is moving forward, built from the ground up to offer clients the possibility to collaborate, from anywhere, with talented people from around the world. Eschewing the trappings of traditional offices, It Just So Happens focuses on delivering exceptional results without unnecessary overhead costs.
It Just So Happens is a one-stop destination for anything digital - including marketing, web development, business strategy, branding, integrating new technologies or tools, increasing team productivity, flexible staff augmentation and project management.
One of the key factors that set It Just So Happens apart is its commitment to innovation. The agency's clients share a common desire to go beyond obvious solutions and explore possibilities.
Reflecting the agency's unconventional approach, its visual style draws inspiration from Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland," an 18th-century thinker who challenged the norms of his time. The 9-5 working style is another industrial Victorian hangover that founder Taelon has shaken off with It Just So Happens.
Founder Taelon Vorster says: “It Just So Happens believes that in the wonderland of ideas, where anything is possible as long as you are willing to try it. Innovative work is built on both agency and client building trust, and moving into the unknown together.”
Leveraging an extensive network of talented professionals, the agency curates bespoke teams tailored to each client's unique requirements of specialist skills, time zones and budget. This is our model unique - unlike a traditional agency, where client projects are restricted by the inhouse talent available.
So whether in need of in-depth research and analysis, high-quality content, or creative ideas, It Just So Happens can assemble the ideal team without any wasted resources.
Despite its flexible and dynamic approach, It Just So Happens never compromises on quality. The team boasts over half a century of collective experience, with an impressive portfolio of international awards earned for global clients such as Nandos, Jaguar Land Rover, Boots, Mercedes-Benz, Bupa, and many more.
It Just So Happen’s current client list comprises many challenger and disruptor brands, such as Verita Neuro and ClouDee.
Although It Just So Happens has worked with a variety of companies throughout the last two and a half years, the agency has developed a particularly deep connection with healthtech clients in Asian markets. This is a heavily regulated digital space, where it has achieved results through a total understanding of the unique challenges here - plus a willingness to push boundaries.
It Just So Happens has experienced remarkable growth through word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied clients. The agency's footprint now extends to 64 people in 17 cities worldwide, a testament to its ability to transcend time zones and cultural barriers. With a steadfast commitment to organic growth, It Just So Happens does not rely on cold-calling sales teams, focusing instead on nurturing client partnerships built on trust and shared aspirations.
