Lucky 7 Earns Prestigious Pinnacle Guide PIN for Excellence in Bar Experience

Robert Wood and Kyndra Vorster, the dynamic duo and founders of Lucky 7 Lucky 7 Pinnacle Guide PIN for Excellence in Bar Experience Meet Toast, Lucky 7's best selling cocktail

Lucky 7 BHX is awarded a coveted Pinnacle Guide PIN, placing the bar among the top cocktail destinations globally for its creative and cultural innovations.

To be considered, let alone awarded a Pinnacle pin is a true honour for our industry; to receive one is surreal” — Robert Wood, co-owner of Lucky 7

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky 7 , the modern izakaya-inspired cocktail bar located in the heart of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, has been awarded a prestigious PIN by The Pinnacle Guide . This recognition underscores Lucky 7’s outstanding contributions to the global bar scene through its innovative blend of East Asian ingredients and contemporary cocktail techniques.Owned and operated by life and business partners, Kyndra Vorster and Robert Wood, Lucky 7 has gained a reputation for its unique menu and thoughtful approach to cocktail culture. The Pinnacle Guide, known for setting high standards in the hospitality industry, highlighted the bar’s creative cocktails, which merge esoteric ingredients from across East Asia, with a dedication to sustainability and guest experience.“This acknowledgement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the support from our loyal customers who have made our bar what it is today,” said Kyndra, co-owner of Lucky 7, “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of cocktail culture from within and providing a welcoming space for everyone, whilst celebrating what might be considered an untapped pantry for the cocktail market.”This award solidifies Lucky 7’s position as a leading bar not just in Birmingham but on the global stage. The Pinnacle Guide’s evaluation process considers various aspects including but not limited to: quality of beverages and hospitality, atmosphere, innovation, behind the scenes business ethics and sustainability.Lucky 7’s menu showcases diverse flavours from countries such as Japan, Korea, China, and Thailand, with each cocktail telling its own story. The bar’s attention to detail, sustainability practices, and effort to eliminate waste were also noted as standout factors in the evaluation.In addition to their innovative alcoholic cocktails, Lucky 7 also caters to guests looking for creative non-alcoholic options. The bar’s alcohol-free selections are crafted with the same attention to detail, offering complex, layered flavours using exotic fruits, botanicals, and East Asian influences. These non-alcoholic drinks cater to a growing community of mindful drinkers who want to experience the same level of care and creativity without the alcohol.The Pinnacle Guide’s recognition follows several successful years for Lucky 7, where the bar has cultivated a loyal local following and drawn international attention for its imaginative offerings and warm, laid-back vibe.About Lucky 7Lucky 7 is a modern cocktail bar located in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, inspired by the izakayas of East Asia. Owned by partners Robert Wood and Kyndra Vorster, it offers a unique menu that fuses flavours and ingredients from across the region, while maintaining an informal, welcoming atmosphere. The bar is known for its creative cocktail programme, sustainability efforts, and commitment to providing an outstanding guest experience. Lucky 7 is open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and uniquely, on Mondays, for all your cocktail needs.Guests can stay updated on the latest offerings and events by signing up for the Lucky 7 newsletter via the website. Subscribers will be the first to know about exclusive cocktail specials and upcoming happenings.

