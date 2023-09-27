Menopause Wellness Market Is Set To Reach a Valuation of US$ 32.87 Billion By 2033

Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Menopause Wellness Products and the Growing Incidence of Associated Health Concerns to Propel Market Expansion

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global menopause wellness market share is projected to experience robust growth, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. By the year 2033, it is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 32.87 billion, a substantial increase from its 2023 value of US$ 12.33 billion.Menopause is increasingly being recognized as a natural phase of aging, and the societal stigma associated with women undergoing this transition is gradually fading away. Consequently, there has been a rise in awareness about menopause, a greater willingness to engage in discussions about it, and a heightened demand for products and services aimed at helping women manage their symptoms and enhance their overall quality of life.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Empowering Women: Advancements in Menopause Wellness and Personalized CareDuring the transitional phase of menopause, women encounter a range of symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, and musculoskeletal discomfort. To alleviate these issues, many women turn to various supplements. The emergence of herbal and plant-based remedies for menopausal symptoms has garnered significant attention. Additionally, advancements in technology and product innovation have piqued the interest of investors and new entrants in the fem-tech industry, leading to increased investments.Recommendations for menopause wellness products are often tailored to address specific needs. The utilization of these products to improve bone health is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% through 2033.One notable opportunity for companies operating in the menopausal wellness sector lies in the growing demand for personalized care and treatment options. It is increasingly recognized that each woman's experience of menopause is unique and multifaceted, characterized by a diverse range of symptoms and challenges. Consequently, the importance of individualized treatment approaches for effectively managing menopausal symptoms is becoming more apparent.The market is poised for expansion in the upcoming years due to several factors. These include the growing prevalence of post-menopausal syndrome, a heightened awareness of health issues related to menopause, and the widespread adoption of women's health apps. Additionally, the market is experiencing growth thanks to increased efforts by leading industry players to promote awareness of women's health and the advantages of nutritional supplements.Key Companies Profiled- LifeSeasons- Source Natural- Estroven- Natrol- Nature's Answer- Nature's Way- Now Foods- Organic India- Amway- Pure Essence- Dr. Tobias- Solgar- SolarayRising Preference for Natural Approaches Among Women Experiencing MenopauseIn the face of growing awareness regarding potential adverse effects associated with traditional hormone replacement therapy (HRT), women going through menopause are increasingly seeking safer and more natural alternatives. Black cohosh and red clover have emerged as two popular herbal remedies for alleviating menopausal symptoms, particularly in reducing night sweats and hot flashes.Within the menopausal wellness sector, numerous businesses are actively developing all-natural herbal solutions. As a greater number of women explore natural remedies to address menopause-related concerns, this trend is expected to persist in the years ahead. Manufacturers are introducing new treatments aimed at managing menopausal symptoms, thereby contributing to market expansion.For instance, Pulmuone, a South Korean company specializing in nutritional supplements, recently launched a product that incorporates extracts from soybeans and hops to help alleviate menopause-related symptoms.Revolutionary Advances in Menopause Treatment SolutionsThe menopause wellness industry has witnessed significant advancements in technology, notably the emergence of personalized health solutions tailored to menopausal women, harnessing digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI). The introduction of telemedicine consultations and mobile applications equipped with symptom monitoring and management tools has greatly simplified the process of acquiring information and healthcare services related to menopause for women.The escalating popularity of telemedicine and virtual healthcare has provided menopausal individuals experiencing symptoms with convenient access to specialized medical professionals and wellness programs. These recent technological strides have given birth to innovative solutions capable of effectively addressing menopausal symptoms.- Divigel, a gel containing estradiol manufactured by Novartis, alleviates symptoms such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness.- Pfizer's licensed medication, Duavee, is designed to assist postmenopausal women with an intact uterus in managing hot flashes and vaginal dryness.Insights by CountryThe Significance of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure in Bolstering the Menopause Wellness MarketThe menopause wellness market is poised for substantial growth in the United States, with projections reaching a staggering US$ 7.27 billion by the year 2033. This upward trajectory is primarily attributed to a confluence of factors within the American market, characterized by a burgeoning population of menopausal women and the robust presence of prominent manufacturers and suppliers of menopause wellness offerings.The expansion of this market is driven by several key elements, including the burgeoning awareness surrounding the benefits of menopause wellness products and the escalating prevalence of health concerns related to menopause. Furthermore, the escalating demand for natural and herbal remedies, coupled with the presence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, collectively serve as catalysts propelling the growth of this thriving market.Market EnvironmentMajor players in the market are actively introducing innovative products tailored to alleviate specific symptoms. They are placing significant emphasis on advancements in product offerings, quality standards, and efficient supply chain management to bolster their market presence.For instance:- In 2020, DrFormulas introduced Nexabiotic, a novel supplement designed to bolster the immune system's ability to combat cold and flu viruses.- Also in 2020, Natrol unveiled a trio of drug-free energy products, including Relaxia Ultimate Calm, Relaxia Day Calm, and Relaxia Night Calm, catering to different energy and relaxation needs.- DSM, the parent company of i-health, strategically forged a partnership with Huami Corp., focusing on wearable technology and health monitoring to enhance personalized nutrition solutions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Extensive Utilization of Black Cohosh Root Extract for Hormonal Balance RestorationIn terms of products, the market is categorized into a range of items, including black cohosh root extract, calcium supplements, DHEA supplements, dong quai extract, flaxseeds/oil, ginseng, phytoestrogen supplements, multivitamins, St. John's wort supplements, vitamin D, and wild yam root extract.The demand for products containing black cohosh root extract has seen a consistent rise across all regions, owing to their numerous advantages. Black cohosh, also known as Actaea racemosa and Cimicifuga racemosa, is a flowering plant.Black cohosh root extract is extensively employed for the restoration of hormonal balance, particularly among menopausal women. This extract has proven beneficial in addressing health conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, fibroids, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: Menstrual Sponge Market : The menstrual sponge market is likely to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The manufacturers of the menstrual sponge industry are likely to find the most opportunities in the North American region. 