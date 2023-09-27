Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,027 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Eid Milad Un Nabi Celebrations

Event:   Eid Milad Un Nabi Celebrations

Eid Milad Un Nabi will be celebrated as a public holiday in Pakistan on Friday, September 29, 2023.  All major government and private buildings, residential and commercial plazas, markets, mosques, and some houses will be decorated and illuminated with lights with processions held throughout the country. The Islamabad procession is expected to attract 5,000-7,000 participants from approximately 11:00-17:00, which will result in traffic congestion, road closures, and increased police activity. There is the possibility of limited cell phone interruption confined to the area of the march.

The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings, monitor local media reports, and to remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times.

Actions to Take: 

  • Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.
  • Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.
  • Review your personal security plans.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Keep a low profile.
  • Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

  • U.S. Consulate General, Karachi
    +(92)(21) 3527 5000
    Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
  • U.S. Consulate General, Lahore
    +(92) (42) 3603 4000
    Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
  • U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar
    +(92) (91) 526 8800
  • Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

 

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 27 September, 2023 | Topics: Alert, News, Security & Emergency Messages

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Eid Milad Un Nabi Celebrations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more