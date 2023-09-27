Travel Advisory: Eid Milad Un Nabi Celebrations

Event: Eid Milad Un Nabi Celebrations

Eid Milad Un Nabi will be celebrated as a public holiday in Pakistan on Friday, September 29, 2023. All major government and private buildings, residential and commercial plazas, markets, mosques, and some houses will be decorated and illuminated with lights with processions held throughout the country. The Islamabad procession is expected to attract 5,000-7,000 participants from approximately 11:00-17:00, which will result in traffic congestion, road closures, and increased police activity. There is the possibility of limited cell phone interruption confined to the area of the march.

The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings, monitor local media reports, and to remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

Review your personal security plans.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

+(92)(21) 3527 5000 U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

+(92) (42) 3603 4000 U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

+(92) (91) 526 8800 Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 27 September, 2023 | Topics: Alert, News, Security & Emergency Messages