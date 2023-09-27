UAW Strike Impact on The Used Car Market: IAM Expert Opinion

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indiana auto dealer explains how the UAW strike may affect the USA used car market in the near future.

USA car owners may not rush to official dealers for new cars. But it’s better not to postpone maintenance and repairs.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in history, unions are on strike against the Big Three automakers. Now that the United Auto Workers has gone on strike, the US auto market is about to descend into chaos again. Auto sales have not yet fully recovered from the pandemic, but car buying habits in the United States may change again.

However, despite the gravity of the situation, the experts from Indiana used car dealership Indy Auto Man recommend keeping a cold head and not rushing for new cars – the shortage won't come very soon. At the same time, the wake of increased demand is an opportunity for those looking for the best time to sell a car.

At three automobile plants in the United States, a strike began at midnight on Friday, September 15, organized by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Of the 150 thousand members of the UAW, 13 thousand employees stopped working at three concerns - the American General Motors and Ford in Missouri and Michigan, as well as the European Stellantis in Ohio, which owns the American automobile brands Chrysler and Jeep. The strike is now in its second week, after General Motors and Stellantis, unlike Ford, did not make concessions. The protesters declared that they would stop distributing spare parts until these two companies sat down at the negotiating table with a serious offer.

Customers can still buy vehicles from Ford, GM, and Stellantis dealers. Because car dealerships are independent franchise companies and are not going to close. Moreover, they still have cars in stock. Most of these dealers have vehicles to sell for several more weeks, and the current strike plans will only impact some of their product lines. Automotive crises in recent years have allowed auto dealers to better prepare for disruption. The US used car market will not collapse in the nearest time as well.

Most automakers are not participating in the strike right now. For example, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, BMW, and others continue to produce cars. The workers of these enterprises are not unionized. So far, the strike is only affecting factories that produce only a few specific models. But if it drags on for a long time, prices for new and used autos will rise again.

Meanwhile, the shortage of spare parts raises concerns. A GM parts distribution center in Philadelphia ships about 30,000 vehicle repair parts a day to dealerships from Pennsylvania to Maine.

“Many of these parts will become nearly impossible to obtain,” notes William Sanders, a Service Director at Indy Auto Man.

The strike could affect 38 parts distribution centers owned by Stellantis and General Motors. In this regard, experts recommend not postponing a visit to the service center if the time for the next maintenance is approaching.

