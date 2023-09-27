SameTix Enhances Ticketmaster's Approach to All-In Pricing

SameTix Transparent Pricing

SameTix Revolutionizes All-In Pricing on Ticketmaster and Beyond, Offering Automatic Price Comparisons Across Multiple Ticket Marketplaces

USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ticketmaster champions its recent move towards all-in pricing, SameTix emerges as a paramount tool. SameTix not only enhances Ticketmaster’s initiative but also includes unique features across prominent ticket platforms like StubHub, TickPick, and more. In addition to transparent pricing, SameTix seamlessly compares ticket prices across these platforms in the background, ensuring users always secure the best possible deals.

How SameTix Optimizes the Ticket-Buying Experience:

1. Always On, No Toggles Needed: With Ticketmaster's "Price Toggle" feature, fans can view all-in prices. When combined with SameTix, this transparency is not an option—it's the standard. The same effortless transparency is also brought to other platforms like StubHub.

2. Consistency Across Platforms: SameTix guarantees a consistent and user-friendly experience across all partnered marketplaces, even when there are variations in all-in pricing presentations due to factors like venue, artist, or state regulations on platforms like Ticketmaster.

3. Universal Transparency: While Ticketmaster integrates all-in pricing only in specific states where required by law, SameTix's universal approach means users enjoy consistent, transparent pricing regardless of the event's location or the platform they're using.

4. Automatic Price Comparisons: At the heart of SameTix is a robust comparison engine. Users no longer need to juggle between platforms to find the best prices. Whether on Ticketmaster, StubHub, TickPick, or others, SameTix instantly highlights the most cost-effective options for the desired seats.

Tiffany Schneider Raff, co-founder of SameTix, shares, “Our vision for SameTix is to provide people with a tool that makes ticket-buying more user-friendly. Transparency and all-in pricing are our priorities, along with helping people find reasonable ticket prices without working so hard. It’s about making pricing options more obvious and accessible.”

As the ticketing industry experiences transformative shifts, SameTix stands at the forefront, working harmoniously with industry giants to maximize transparency and convenience. Experience a holistic ticket-buying journey where price comparison meets unmatched clarity only with SameTix.

To delve into how SameTix is setting new ticket-buying standards across various marketplaces or to commence your ticket search, visit www.SameTix.com or connect directly at Tiffany@SameTix.com.