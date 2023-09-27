Global Automotive Lighting Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Industry Trends, And Regional Analysis

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The 'Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, provides a comprehensive repository of insights encompassing every facet of the automotive lighting market. According to TBRC's forecast, the automotive lighting market is poised to achieve a valuation of $35.46 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The driving force behind the expansion of the automotive lighting market is the increasing focus on road safety. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to command the largest share of the automotive lighting market. Prominent industry players in this sector include Hella, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magnetti Marelli, and Grupo Antolin.

Trending Automotive Lighting Market Trend

A notable trend in the automotive lighting market is the substantial investments made by companies to develop fog-free lamps. These automotive lighting solutions effectively address fog-related challenges while also meeting requirements related to temperature, humidity, and vibration, which were previously formidable hurdles.

Automotive Lighting Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

• By Technology: Halogen, Xenon/HID (High-intensity Discharge Lamp), LED (Light Emitting Diode)

• By Application: Front/Headlamps, Rear Lighting, Side, Interior Lighting

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive lighting refers to the lighting and signaling devices installed on the front, rear, sides, and, in some cases, the top of a motor vehicle, enhancing the vehicle's visibility, especially in low-light conditions.

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

