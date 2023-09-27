Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The pain management devices and therapies market is expected to reach $6.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%, as per TBRC’s Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2023.
The pain management devices and therapies market's growth is driven by rising chronic diseases, boosting demand. North America is set to dominate the market share. Key players: Abbott Labs, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharma, Medtronic, Novartis, Baxter Intl., Johnson & Johnson.
Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Segments
• By Type: Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps
• By Application: Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma
• By Electrical Stimulation Devices: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS
• By Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices
• By Analgesic Infusion Pumps: Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps
• By Neurostimulation Devices: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
• By Geography: The global pain management devices and therapies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The pain management devices and therapies manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. These are mainly used for spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators, and deep brain stimulation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Trends And Strategies
4. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
