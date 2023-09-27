Biotechnology Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Report For 2023-2032

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive repository of insights covering all facets of the biotechnology services market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the biotechnology services market is projected to reach a valuation of $241.17 billion by 2027, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth of the biotechnology services market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of conditions such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the biotechnology services market. Prominent players in this market segment include Novartis, Fisher BioService, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, BioAlps, Precision for Medicine, Sartorius, and Aldevron.

Trending Biotechnology Services Market Trend

A significant biotechnology services market trend is the growing prevalence of collaborations and partnerships among industry players.

Biotechnology Services Market Segments

• By Service: Prevention and Disease Control, Public Engagement Activities, Health Education and Research, Food Biotechnology Services, Donor Recruitment, Tissue Collection, Cell Processing and Isolation, Research and Development

• By Industry: Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturers Organizations(CMOs), Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS)

• By Area of Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological, Academic, Clinical Trial, Healthcare Sectors

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biotechnology services encompass services that involve the modification of living microorganisms to produce biotechnology products on a contractual or customized basis for medical, pharmaceutical, and scientific laboratories. These services contribute to the development of breakthrough products and technologies, addressing issues such as debilitating and rare diseases, environmental sustainability, food security, energy efficiency, and safer industrial manufacturing processes.

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The biotechnology services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

