Global Synthetic Fibers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Synthetic Fibers Market, as per TBRC's forecast, will reach $231.33 billion in 2027, growing at a 7.4% CAGR.
The synthetic fibers market's growth results from expanded use in various industries. Asia-Pacific expects the largest market share. Key players include Bombay Dyeing, DuPont, Indorama, Lenzing, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, Teijin, Toray Chemical Korea, and Toyobo.
Synthetic Fibers Market Segments
• By Type: Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefin, Other Types
• By Application: Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, Other Applications
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By Geography: The global synthetic fibers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Synthetic fibers are man-made textiles that are usually made from chemical synthesis materials, such as rayon and acetate from cellulose, or regenerated protein synthetic fibers from zein or casein, as well as fully synthetic fibers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Synthetic Fibers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Synthetic Fibers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
