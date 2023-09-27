Horror Girl Group Presents Spooky Film Showcase and Live Performance

Daughters of Evil Media Kit

Enjoy a spooky film showcase and concert by the Daughters of Evil on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Texas Theatre.

Live Concert and Film Showcase Presented by The “Daughters of Evil" a Spine-Tingling 1960s Sounds, Horror Short Film

Prepare for a bewitching night of music, macabre, and cinematic chills as the ‘Daughters of Evil,’ a thrilling short film about a 1960s girl band that embarks on a haunting journey, takes center stage this Halloween. The film showcase and concert by Daughters of Evil will take place Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Texas Theatre - providing a perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

The Daughters of Evil blend the groovy sounds of the 1960’s with a hauntingly sinister twist, creating a unique musical experience that will transport you to another realm. Using their music as inspiration, the group made the film with the same name that tells the story of how innocent curiosity led to a devilish transformation when the band summoned a demon while seeking a band name through a spirit board.

Event Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Event Time: 7:00 PM CST

Location: Texas Theatre

231 Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

To purchase tickets and secure your spot for this hauntingly unique event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daughters-of-evil-screening-and-live-performance-tickets-691113819037

On-site Visuals & Digital Assets:

Live music

Costumed characters

Band members of Daughters of Evil for interview

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/o7v6of9eyamh4nbja9rsd/h?rlkey=c7ltafvgpu638yzziuiclzo4r&dl=0

Media RSVP:

Media representatives interested in covering this unearthly performance are requested to RSVP by October 13, 2023, to secure a press pass. RSVP to Natasha Pascetta at natasha@daughtersofevilband.com.

During the month of October, the "Daughters of Evil" are available for interviews in captivating costumes, on-camera performances, and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights.

For media inquiries, additional information, or to schedule your appointment, please contact Natasha Pascetta at npascetta@gmail.com. Prepare to delve into the eerie world of the “Daughters of Evil" this Halloween season.