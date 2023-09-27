Father & Son Launch Leave The Key Probate Services to Simplify Probate and Estate Settlement with Free Concierge Program
The No-Cost Concierge Service includes estate cleanouts, coordinating estate sales, selling an inherited home, and recommending the right probate attorney.
It is our mission to make the process of probate and estate settlement in New York as smooth and painless as possible.”LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leave The Key Probate Services officially announces its launch to assist those dealing with probate and estate settlements in New York. Founded by father and son team Larry and Ben Wagner, the firm is committed to simplifying the intricate, often emotionally charged process that comes with settling estates.
— Larry Wagner
Dealing with the death of a loved one is challenging and navigating the complex legal process of estate settlement can be overwhelming. The firm offers a unique, no-cost concierge program designed to manage all facets of estate settlement that typically fall outside the scope of an attorney’s service. This includes estate cleanouts, coordinating estate sales, selling an inherited home, and recommending the right probate attorney, thus providing an end-to-end service that is both compassionate, efficient and respectful.
"It is our mission to make the process of probate and estate settlement in New York as smooth and painless as possible," said Larry Wagner, Co-Founder of Leave The Key Probate Services. "Understanding that this is a time of grief and emotional stress for our clients, we go above and beyond to provide a complete suite of services that enables them to focus on what matters most - healing and remembrance."
Larry Wagner brings a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to this venture. With a storied 30-year tenure in the financial advisory industry, primarily assisting retirees, he has often been the pillar of support for bereaved families traversing the complexities of probate and estate settlement. His dual certifications in Long Term Care (CLTC) and as a Senior Transition Specialist (CSTS) underscore his proficiency in dealing with seniors and their families. His 15 years of hands-on experience with inherited property acquisitions gives him a panoramic view of the challenges many face. Larry recalls, "When my parents passed away, the ordeal opened my eyes. Even with my background and experience this process was strenuous - I can’t imagine how difficult it is for most people. It inspired me to become a beacon for those faced with navigating the process on their own."
This commitment to client service is already resonating with families Leave The Key Probate Services has assisted. One customer shared, "I would like to thank Larry and his team for helping my siblings and I through the painful process of having to settle our mother's home. We are in good hands with Leave the Key."
The firm is poised to redefine the landscape of probate and estate settlement services in New York, delivering a level of service and support previously unseen in this area. Leave The Key Probate Services invites anyone dealing with estate settlement to reach out and experience their dedication to making this difficult process as straightforward and uncomplicated as possible.
In addition to their comprehensive offerings, Leave The Key Probate Services is actively seeking to form partnerships with reputable service providers in the industry, such as estate attorneys, cleanout companies, and estate sale companies, to further enhance their holistic approach to estate settlement.
About Leave The Key Probate Services
Leave The Key Probate Services is a leading provider of comprehensive estate settlement solutions in New York. Founded by father and son team Larry and Ben Wagner, the firm offers a unique, no-cost concierge service designed to manage all aspects of estate settlement, from estate cleanouts and sales to selling an inherited home and recommending the right probate attorney. Their mission is to simplify the estate settlement process and provide compassionate, effective assistance during a time of grief and stress.
