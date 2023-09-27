Manchin Announces $2 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

September 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,011,050 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically expand access to substance use disorder and mental health services as well as advance vital research into diversifying the biomedical workforce.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2 million to improve health services for West Virginians across our great state. Bolstering our substance use disorder and mental health services is a critical part of our fight against the drug epidemic. The funding announced today will also expand our biomedical workforce by providing new digital training and assessment platforms,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

The HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects of Regional and National Significance program provides funding to expand access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services.

$1,251,440 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

$500,000 – First Choice Services, Charleston

The HHS Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research program provides funding to advance critical research initiatives that support medical advancements.