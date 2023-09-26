CBP, Cabo Verde sign Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) with Cabo Verde today during the U.S.-Cabo Verde Trade Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

CBP Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner Mark Koumans signs a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with Cabo Verde Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Luis Livramento during the U.S.-Cabo Verde Trade Conference today in Boston, Massachusetts.

“This agreement further strengthens our border security and trade facilitation partnership with the nation of Cabo Verde,” said CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “Through this partnership, we will enhance our mutual goals of securing the supply chain while promoting the movement of legitimate trade.”

Once entered into force, the CMAA will allow the United States and Cabo Verde to exchange information, thus strengthening the collaboration between the two countries. This CMAA reflects CBP’s commitment to a continued relationship and collaboration with Cabo Verde’s custom authorities on a wide range of issues, including securing the countries’ borders against terrorists, combating drug traffickers, and disrupting the operations of transnational criminal organizations.

CMAAs are bilateral agreements between the United States and its international partners that are enforced by their respective customs administrations. They provide the legal framework for the exchange of information and evidence to assist countries in the enforcement of customs laws, including duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money laundering and terrorism-related activities. CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the implementing agencies for the United States.