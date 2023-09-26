Lane Closures Scheduled for Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Interchange in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Tanner Bartscher, Bridge Crew Lead Highway Maintenance Worker, 605-941-4519

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, crews will be performing concrete repair work in the westbound driving lane and the ramp lane on the Interstate 90 bridge over Interstate 29. The westbound driving lane and the ramp lane will be closed while work is completed. The closure is anticipated to be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon). Please know dates and times are weather dependent.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, crews will be conducting a bridge deck survey in the eastbound driving lane and the ramp lane on the I-90 bridge over I-29. Traffic will be transitioned into the eastbound passing lane while work is completed. The closure is anticipated to be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Motorists can expect significant delays while work is ongoing and are encouraged to find alternate routes while both projects are in progress.

