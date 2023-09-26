Seventy new affordable homes coming for families, seniors in Saanich

CANADA, September 26 - Families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Saanich will soon have access to 70 new affordable rental homes as the next stage of the Nigel Valley housing redevelopment gets underway.

“These new homes will offer welcome relief for people in the Saanich area, especially families and people living with disabilities, who want to be able to live affordably in the community they know and love,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “I’m excited to see doors open on these homes, and others underway through the Nigel Valley redevelopment, as I know they will create a connected, caring community.”

Located at 856 Nigel Ave., the five-storey apartment building will have a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes for people with low or moderate incomes. Four of the units will be wheelchair accessible, while the remaining units are universally designed so they can be used by all people regardless of their age, size, ability or disability.

The building is part of the Nigel Valley housing redevelopment, which will provide approximately 800 new homes for a range of people in need. With a $250-million funding commitment, Nigel Valley is the largest investment in affordable housing in Vancouver Island’s history.

“This project is a great example of how strong partnerships can address the need for affordable homes for people in Saanich,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “I know how significant a difference this building will make for the people who will call it home. Our government will continue to work with community partners on Nigel Valley and other projects like this to deliver the affordable housing British Columbians need and deserve.”

The 70 new homes will be operated by the Greater Victoria Housing Society (GVHS), which will also have office space in the building..

“Greater Victoria Housing Society is excited to see construction underway on the site,” said Virginia Holden, executive director, GVHS. “Thank you to our funders for enabling these 70 new affordable rental homes serving families, seniors, persons with disabilities and individuals. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to create a thriving and inclusive community in the Nigel Valley.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $22.5 million to support construction of the 70 new homes. The project is further supported with equity contributions from the GVHS.

“This is how we work to address the pressing need for more affordable housing in Saanich – through a collaborative approach with a broad range of partners,” said Dean Murdock, mayor of Saanich. “When these new rental units are completed, they will provide homes for people who have struggled to find housing that meets their needs, at a price they can afford.”

Construction is expected to be complete by early 2026.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, nearly 77,000 homes have been delivered or are underway throughout B.C., including nearly 550 homes in Saanich.

The Province, through BC Housing, is leading the Nigel Valley redevelopment in partnership with the federal government, Broadmead Care, Garth Homer Society, Garth Homer Foundation, GVHS and Island Community Mental Health Association.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment, Nigel House, started construction in June 2022. The building will provide 88 units, including 41 long-term care beds, 37 homes with supports for seniors and veterans, and 10 affordable rental units for independent seniors and veterans.

