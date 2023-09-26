RFP – Affordable Housing Preconstruction Technical Assistance Services

The Washington Department of Commerce, is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from firms, referred to from this point on as Technical Assistance Consultants (TA Consultants), qualified and interested in participating in a project to provide preconstruction technical assistance- Please see attached RFP for all information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.