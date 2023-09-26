Manchin Announces $2.3 Million for Two West Virginia Volunteer Fire Departments

September 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,310,476 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the West Side Volunteer Fire Fighters in Saint Albans and the South Fork Volunteer Fire Department in Brandywine. The funding will provide critical resources to the fire departments to strengthen fire safety, equip and train personnel and promote public safety.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, which is why I’m pleased FEMA is investing more than $2.3 million to support the West Side Volunteer Fire Fighters and the South Fork Volunteer Fire Department,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will strengthen public safety and bolster emergency preparedness in Saint Albans and Brandywine, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program strives to enhance firefighter safety and public safety as they relate to fire hazards. AFG awards provide critically-needed resources that equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability and support community resilience.

Individual awards listed below: