Fishery biologists are being trained to see redd

Carli broke us into smaller groups and relayed the important logistics of safely navigating the section of spawning habitat, while avoiding disruption to the fish and their redds. Tim Copeland, who coordinates the Wild Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring Program for Fish and Game, then followed up and provided important context surrounding the value of the resource and the data that we collect.

Redd count surveys began more than 70 years ago, and this data has been critical to our understanding and management of native wild Chinook salmon. The value of this information is tied directly to its quality, so the goal of this regular training is to help us be as accurate as possible when we are out collecting it, while maintaining consistency across the agencies that are involved.

Last up, before we got our boots wet, was a demonstration on collecting information from Chinook carcasses. These fish use everything they have in the tank to make it back to their spawning streams from the ocean, and once they are done spawning, they naturally die very shortly after.

The nutrients they leave in the stream are very important to many local and migratory animals that have evolved to depend on them, but carcasses also contain a lot of valuable information. Fisheries technicians Caroline Varie and Maddison Myers showed us all how to remove a dorsal fin ray, that can be used to determine the age of the fish. They carefully measured the length of the fish as well.

When we have age and length information combined, we can estimate growth. This in turn can give us information on resource availability and potentially even ocean conditions. They scanned the fish for PIT (passive integrated transponder) tags, which, if present, can allow us to trace the location history and migration rate of the fish. (For another look at the kind of fish story that a PIT tag and age information can tell, check out A Scale Tale).

After Caroline and Maddie determined the sex of the fish and collected a DNA sample, we all put on a fresh coat of sunscreen, grabbed our walking sticks and headed to the confluence of Marsh and Knapp creeks to put our training to the test.