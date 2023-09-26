Governor Shapiro Kicks Off Process of Developing First Statewide Economic Development Strategy in Nearly Two Decades

The Governor and his Administration are committed to making Pennsylvania a national leader in economic development and innovation – and over the next several weeks, DCED Secretary Rick Siger will host listening sessions across the Commonwealth.

Governor announces new, $10 million pilot program – PA SITES – to provide grant funding to build shovel ready sites for businesses looking to relocate or expand

York, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger, and Ben Kirshner, Chief Transformation Officer, Office of Transformation and Opportunity, took the next step in creating the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades during a visit to PennAir, a company that helps people in manufacturing and construction with pneumatics, hydraulics, and automation.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working to aggressively grow and reignite Pennsylvania’s economy – announcing nearly $1 billion in new private sector investment in the Commonwealth like EMD Electronics, Prysmian Group North America, and Re:Build Manufacturing creating over 1,400 new jobs and retaining over 5,300 existing jobs statewide in just nine months. In order to reinforce that commitment to economic competitiveness, the Shapiro Administration is developing an innovative and aggressive economic development strategy. The strategy will be an assessment of the Commonwealth’s areas of strength, a clear-eyed analysis of barriers to growth, and concrete goals and initiatives to guide policymaking and investment decisions for years to come.

“Since taking office, I have made it clear that we’re going to plant a flag here in Pennsylvania and work to be the best,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why, for the first time in nearly two decades, we’re developing a new, forward-looking strategy to ensure Pennsylvania becomes a national leader in innovation, job creation and economic development. This plan will help the Commonwealth create real economic opportunity, where all Pennsylvanians have access to family-sustaining jobs, strong and vibrant communities, and a high quality of life.”

This economic development strategy will articulate actionable plans to address some of the following key elements:

Simplifying the landscape of available programs and incentives available through DCED and growing a smaller set of essential tools that will be the most useful;

Streamlining the process for businesses relocating or expanding in Pennsylvania, including through the work of the newly created Office of Transformation and Opportunity;

Addressing the lack of “shovel ready” sites to attract new business to the Commonwealth and retain existing companies that require space to expand and grow;

Doubling down on our areas of strength in high-growth sectors like life sciences, agribusiness, manufacturing, technology and robotics, and energy, and providing targeted and focused support to these vital industries;

Encouraging the creation, growth, and sustainability of small businesses in Pennsylvania;

Supporting strong communities for businesses and workers by revitalizing and addressing the challenges facing Pennsylvania’s downtowns, Main Streets, and Elm Streets; and much more.

Starting next week, the Shapiro Administration will begin holding listening sessions with business and economic development leaders in every region of Pennsylvania to make sure their successes and challenges are heard and considered during the creation of the strategy. These sessions will build upon dozens of smaller meetings the Administration hosted over the summer with leaders in business, economic development, labor, education, and the non-profit sector from across the Commonwealth to set the stage for the plan’s development.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are already acting on feedback from the business community. Today, the Governor also launched a new pilot program called PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites). The program, which begins accepting applications today, will provide at least $10 million in grant funding to conduct site assessments and prepare them for remediation. The pilot PA SITES program was created thanks to an additional $13 million in PA First funding the Governor fought for – and secured – in the 2023-24 bipartisan budget.

“This is an exciting day for the future of economic and community development in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The new pilot PA SITES program is an important example of how the Shapiro Administration has listened to feedback from the economic development and business communities and turned it into action. The funding for this program, made possible because Governor Shapiro fought for more economic development resources in the 2023-24 budget, will enhance sites across the Commonwealth and better position us to win business investments that will boost the economy and create jobs here in Pennsylvania.”

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership we are going on offense to compete in the economy of today and position Pennsylvania for the economy of tomorrow,” said Chief Transformation Officer Ben Kirshner. “We know that in order to compete we need a government that moves at the speed of business and provides the business community with the predictability and speed to market they need to thrive.”

“For years, our organization has witnessed Pennsylvania’s struggle to retain and attract businesses, often losing to other states. PennAir is honored to play a small part in an announcement that levels the playing field to make Pennsylvania not just a player, but a leader in today’s competitive economy,” said Seth Bray, CEO of PennAir. “We look forward to a bright future for small-to-medium sized businesses like ours, and a more stable future for all Pennsylvanians.”

“Today’s exciting announcement will have an immeasurable return on investment for our Commonwealth’s economic competitiveness,” said Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. “As a countywide economic development organization, we know this plan will help us best leverage our assets and empower the diverse communities across our Commonwealth for success.”

A comprehensive economic development plan for Pennsylvania will require collaboration between government at all levels and the private sector. The Commonwealth is partnering with Team Pennsylvania Foundation to ensure all voices are heard, including the private sector.

“Governor Shapiro committed to taking a strategic approach to economic development, and this comprehensive strategy shows the governor is keeping his promise,” said Angela Ferritto, President, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO. “By seeking input from diverse stakeholders, including unions, Governor Shapiro shows he is in tune with the needs of hardworking Pennsylvanians who want better pay and benefits to improve the lives of their families and the vibrancy of their communities. We applaud this initiative and look forward to being at the table as it takes shape in the coming months.”

“Team Pennsylvania is thrilled to work with the Commonwealth and Governor Shapiro, using our collaborative approach to unlock this plan’s potential,” said Abby Smith, President & CEO of Team Pennsylvania. “Strengthening PA’s economic competitiveness requires long-term vision and commitment plus meaningful engagement across sectors and communities, goals which clearly align with Team PA’s mission. We look forward to an aspirational and dynamic plan that creates opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan, commonsense 2023-24 budget spurs job creation, invests in manufacturing innovation, cuts red tape for businesses, and provides the funding to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a global scale. For more information, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

