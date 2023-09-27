NS Advance Oy Partners with Horizon3 to Redefine Cybersecurity With Innovative Product NodeZero

NS Advance Oy

ESPOO, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finland-based cybersecurity services firm, NS Advance Oy, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Horizon3, the world's fastest-growing continuous penetration testing company based in the United States. In an alliance set to reshape the cybersecurity landscape, Horizon3 has appointed NS Advance Oy as their trusted strategic partner.

This dynamic partnership represents a pivotal moment in the global cybersecurity arena as NS Advance Oy expands its reach into the United States while fortifying its global footprint. The collaboration's primary goal is to deliver holistic cybersecurity controls, cutting-edge solutions, and expert services to organizations worldwide, catering to businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises.

NS Advance Oy's Pledge to Elevate Cybersecurity

NS Advance Oy has earned acclaim as a cybersecurity trailblazer, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower organizations with proactive cybersecurity solutions. With secure operations spanning Finland and India, the company is swiftly extending its presence to the US market, where robust cybersecurity measures are of paramount importance.

Horizon3's World-Leading Continuous Penetration Testing Platform - NodeZero

Horizon3, backed by US military veterans with extensive experience in cyber attack tactics and a former JSOC chief, along with other distinguished leaders from the cybersecurity industry, is revolutionizing cybersecurity with NodeZero, their innovative continuous penetration testing platform. By appointing NS Advance Oy as their strategic partner, Horizon3 aims to harness the company's deep expertise and global reach to bring NodeZero's groundbreaking technology to a broader audience.

A Collaborative Approach to Holistic Cybersecurity

Together, NS Advance Oy and Horizon3 are committed to empowering organizations with a collaborative and holistic approach to cybersecurity. This partnership embodies a shared vision of advancing threat detection, rapid incident response, and comprehensive security controls, all meticulously tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

A Unified Force in Global Cybersecurity

As NS Advance Oy expands into the US market and joins forces with Horizon3, the cybersecurity landscape is set to witness a formidable global alliance at work. This partnership signifies an unwavering commitment to securing businesses, safeguarding critical data, and outsmarting cyber adversaries on a global scale.

About NS Advance Oy

NS Advance Oy is a leading cybersecurity services company headquartered in Finland, with secure operations in India and a growing presence in the United States. The company specializes in providing customized cybersecurity solutions, threat intelligence, and expert services to organizations worldwide.

About Horizon3

Horizon3 is the world's fastest-growing continuous penetration testing company, known for its innovative NodeZero platform. Founded by US military veterans and seasoned leaders from the cybersecurity industry, Horizon3 is committed to transforming cybersecurity with advanced threat detection and rapid incident response solutions.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Sonal Chaudhary

Chief Marketing Officer

###

NS Advance Oy

Website: www.nsadvance.com

Horizon3

Website: www.horizon3.ai