Manchin Announces $19.4 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades to Appalachian and Ohio Railroad

September 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $19,442,500 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad, which is based out of Buckhannon, West Virginia. The funding will support a variety of infrastructure upgrades to the railroad, including rehabilitating tunnels, tracks and locomotives.

“To keep West Virginia moving forward, we must ensure our railway systems are safe, strong and efficient,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased to announce this $19.4 million investment in upgrades to the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad, which transports critical products throughout our great state, including coal, logs, lumber and chemicals. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster West Virginia’s transportation systems.”

The Appalachian and Ohio Railroad operates 158 miles of rail lines between Grafton and Cowen. Coal is the primary commodity the railroad transports, and other freight includes logs, lumber and chemicals.