CEO Morris participates in UNICEF CARICOM validation workshop

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts: Chief Education Officer Mr. Francil Morris aptly represented the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis at a UNICEF CARICOM Regional Validation Workshop on the Role of the Education Sector. The two-day workshop which focused on the indispensable role of the education sector in preventing and responding to Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG), Violence against Children (VAC) and Gender Based Violence (GBV), was held in Trinidad and Tobago from Thursday, September 21 to Friday, September 22, 2023.

Expressing his utmost satisfaction, Mr. Morris regarded the validation workshop as an incredible and worthwhile exercise.

“The insights gained from the UNICEF CARICOM Regional Validation Workshop on the education sector’s role in preventing and responding to VAWG, VAC, and GBV will undoubtedly shape the education sector’s future and contribute to the region’s overall advancement in the techniques needed to reduce violence. It is imperative that all educators receive training in Health and Family Life Education (HFLE). This training will enable teachers to implement both proactive and reactive measures, equipping students with the skills and values necessary to properly respond to violent occurrences,” said Mr. Morris.

Remarking on the importance for all stakeholders to complete the Child Protection Training Modules, Mr. Morris emphasized that,“These training modules will serve as valuable resources, empowering professionals with the knowledge and understanding to identify warning signs of abuse, respond appropriately, and ensure the overall safety and wellbeing of students.”

Mr. Morris’s participation undoubtedly signifies St. Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its students.