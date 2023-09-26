Governor Healey Creates Commission to Accelerate Siting and Permitting of Clean Energy Infrastructure  

Boston — Governor Maura Healey today signed an Executive Order creating the Commission on Clean Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting (CEISP) and swore in Commission members. To meet the emissions limits outlined in the Clean Energy and Climate Plans (CECP), Massachusetts will need to site a significant amount of new energy infrastructure, including new solar and wind generation, storage, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. The CEISP brings together stakeholders to swiftly remove barriers to responsible clean energy infrastructure development.

“The clean energy transition can’t wait,” said Governor Healey. “This commission represents our administration’s efforts to bring people together and build consensus to tackle one of the most complex issues of our time. We are looking forward to receiving a strong slate of recommendations that will deliver clean, affordable energy to our communities and all the economic growth that will come with it.”

“The clean energy transition is going to transform our communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re going to need a lot of new infrastructure, and we’re going to need it fast. With these stakeholders at the table, we’re going to build serious consensus on how to tackle this challenge in a way that ensures environmental justice communities don’t bear a disproportionate burden, greenspace and other development priorities are protected, and we can all share in the benefits of clean energy.”

“We’re thrilled to have a robust and diverse group of leaders to lead the Commission on Clean Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We worked intentionally to ensure that we would have representation from every sector of the clean energy space – from labor, to environmental justice leaders, to energy experts. With these members leading this effort, we are confident that the recommendations will be smart, balanced, and ready for action.”

The CEISP will be tasked with reducing permitting timelines, ensuring communities have input in the siting and permitting of clean energy infrastructure, and ensuring that the benefits of the clean energy transition are shared equitably. Secretary Tepper will order every relevant agency housed within the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to evaluate existing permitting processes impacting energy infrastructure and identify potential areas of improvement. The Commission will also be instructed to make recommendations on administrative, regulatory, and legislative changes to existing permitting and siting procedures by Spring 2024.

Those appointed to the Commission include:

State Agencies

Mike Judge, Undersecretary of Energy, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and Chair of the CEISP

Nick Rose, General Counsel, Division of Labor Standards within the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development

Ashley Stolba, Undersecretary of Economic Foundations, Executive Office of Economic Development

Amy Stitely, Chief of Programs, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities

Municipalities

John Mangiaratti, Acton Town Manager and member of the Massachusetts Municipal Association

Dorothy McGlincy, Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions

Lizzi Weyant, Deputy Executive Director, Metropolitan Area Planning Commission

Environmental Justice Organizations

Mary Claire Kelly, Attorney, Alternatives for Community and Environment

Eve Rodriguez, Task Force Member, Lawrence Pa'lante Resident Task Force

Eddie Rosa, Community Programs Director, Groundwork Lawrence

Member of Arise for Social Justice in Springfield to be announced

Climate, Environmental, and Land Use Advocates

Steve Long, Director of Policy and Partnerships, The Nature Conservancy

Michelle Manion, VP of Policy and Advocacy, Mass Audubon

Electric Utilities

Catherine Finneran, VP for Transmission Project Development, Siting & Project Service, Eversource

John Tzimorangas, President and CEO, Energy New England

Agricultural Interests

Tribal Organization

Youth Climate Council Representative

Energy Siting Practitioner

Clean Energy Industry

Carrie Cullen Hitt, Senior Director for Grid and Transmission Policy, Vineyard Offshore

Jeremy McDiarmid, Managing Director and General Counsel, Advanced Energy United

Jessica Robertson, Director of Policy & Business Development for New England, New Leaf Energy

Mark Sylvia, Chief of Staff, Bluewave Solar

Housing and Real Estate

Matthew Teague, President, Reef Realty, Ltd.

JD Chesloff, President and CEO, Mass Business Roundtable

Labor

Chairs of the Joint Committee Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy (Non-Voting Members)

