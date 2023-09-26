Submit Release
Justice Fischer Encourages First Year Law Students

The Leadership Honors Program at the University of Dayton School of Law helps train the next generation of lawyer-leaders. Supreme Court of Ohio Justice Patrick F. Fischer was a featured speaker of the group’s Round Table Series where first year law students in the program hear from distinguished leaders in the legal field.

“At the Leadership Honors Roundtable Series, students engage in spirited discussions in a relaxed, small group setting with practicing attorneys, judges, educators, politicians, in-house counsel, and executives who have distinguished themselves as leaders and bring a broad range of experience and perspectives to the sessions,” said Associate Dean Christopher Roederer.

Specialized leadership training also includes a Leadership for Lawyers seminar at the University of Dayton Center for Leadership in the second year. In the third year, students take part in a Leadership Legacy project working together on a community improvement project. Past Legacy projects include work related to the opioid crisis, reentry programs, and this year’s third year students are working on veterans' legal services.

Members of the Leadership Honors program must meet GPA and LSAT score requirements and must be nominated for the program either by a Dayton Law alum or a specially designated nominator. Students receive a full-tuition scholarship to UD School of Law.

