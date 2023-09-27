The Emaar Hospitality Group Achieves IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ Designation

The Emaar Hospitality Group Achievement Reinforces Commitment to Dubai’s City-Wide Accessibility Initiative

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emaar Hospitality Group, becomes the first family of hotels in Dubai to achieve Certified Autism Center™ designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This significant milestone showcases Emaar Hospitality's commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all guests, ensuring their services are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory sensitive individuals and their families. The Group's dedication to accessibility aligns with Dubai's city-wide initiative to establish itself as a Certified Autism Destination™.

"We are excited about this remarkable achievement," stated Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group. "This milestone stands as a testament to our dedication towards accessibility and inclusivity for every guest. Our belief is simple – everyone should experience a sense of welcome and comfort during their stay with us. This certification serves as a robust reinforcement of that belief. Through the comprehensive training offered by IBCCES, our staff is now well-equipped to better understand and address the unique requirements of our autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. We look forward to continuing this partnership to further enhance our capacity in creating an even more inclusive and inviting environment for guests with special needs."

Emaar Hospitality Group’s achievement includes 15 Vida and Address hotels and resorts in Dubai who are part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) larger movement to earn the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.

As part of the certification process, Emaar Hospitality staff members underwent comprehensive training provided by IBCCES, a globally recognized leader in autism training and certification. This training equips hotel and resort staff with the necessary tools to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic guests, ensuring a memorable and stress-free stay. IBCCES performed on-site assessments of Emaar Hospitality Groups’ hotels and resorts to provide recommendations and sensory guides to help enhance the guest experience. These guides will enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the hotel such as noise level, lighting, and impact on other senses, so informed decisions can be made before entering an area.

The Emaar Hospitality Group’s hotels and resorts that are being awarded the Certified Autism Center™ designation include the following locations in Dubai: Address Beach Resort, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Fountain Views, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Address Sky View, Address Downtown, Armani Hotel Dubai, Manzil Downtown, Palace Downtown, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Downtown and Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club.

“This achievement highlights Emaar Hospitality’s commitment to inclusivity and exceptional guest experiences, and marks a huge step forward for Dubai's city-wide initiative to build a more accessible city for all,” said IBCCES Board Chairman, Myron Pincomb. “We are honored to partner with Emaar Hospitality Group to ensure each Dubai hotel and resort team has the tools and resources to create a more welcoming and understanding environment for autistic individuals and other people of determination.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, and manages Emaar’s hospitality and leisure projects across the region. Defining its competency in managing mixed-use property developments, Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf retreats, a polo and equestrian club, marina and yacht club and lifestyle dining outlets. Emaar Hospitality Group has defined its credentials in the hotel industry with the launch of three brands, each with a distinct niche – Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels.

Address Hotels + Resorts, a premium luxury hotel and residences brand, brings a fresh identity to the hospitality and service sector of Dubai and the region. Address’s brands feature a bouquet of experiences providing unique benefits for business and leisure travellers within its properties. Address Hotels + Resorts is set to operate hotels and serviced residences in Egypt, Turkey, and Bahrain, apart from expanding its presence in Dubai. An upscale boutique lifestyle hotel and residences brand, Vida Hotels and Resorts is a refreshingly different concept for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. The hotels create a stimulating environment for the younger generation. Vida currently operates two hotels in Dubai–Vida Downtown Dubai and Manzil Downtown Dubai.

Vida Hotels and Resorts is set to operate a hotel and serviced residences in Bahrain and other key markets in the region as well as in Dubai. Rove Hotels is a contemporary new midscale hotel and residences brand developed by Emaar Hospitality Group for a joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. Rooted in culture and design-influenced, Rove Hotels celebrate the very heartbeat of the city with its unique approach to delivering value hospitality experiences for the young and young at heart global traveller, who explores without borders. The first project in the Rove Hotels portfolio is Rove Downtown Dubai, which opened doors in May 2016. The leisure assets of Emaar Hospitality Group include Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.