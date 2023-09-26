Maylands Dental Centre Announce Specialist Invisalign Treatments For Patients in Perth, Australia

Maylands, Australia – Maylands Dental Centre has recently announced the clinic’s introduction of specialist Invisalign treatments for patients in Perth, Australia.

The Invisalign Perth treatment is designed to help patients who suffer from a range of dental issues, such as overbite, underbite, gaps between teeth, crowded teeth, and an open bite, achieve the smile they deserve with cutting-edge aligner technology.

A spokesperson from Maylands Dental Centre said, “Our highly experienced dental team collaborates with you to design your dream smile using the latest techniques and digital scans. We prioritise your comfort throughout the treatment process, striving for exceptional results in minimal time.”

Invisalign Treatments

Invisalign is a type of brace that is used to address teeth alignment issues for a more beautiful smile. They are made of clear plastic and appear almost invisible when worn. Invisalign is a popular choice for people who want to straighten their teeth without using traditional metal braces.

As a trusted Dentist Perth, Maylands Dental Centre will work with patients to design custom-fit aligners to fit their teeth that will be changed every two weeks. As patients wear each set of aligners, they will see how their teeth are gently moved into the correct position.

Invisalign addresses various dental issues, including:

Overbite

Underbite

Crossbite

Gaps between teeth

Open bite

Crowded teeth

Generally straighter teeth

Invisalign is a popular choice among adults because it is virtually invisible and comfortable. They do not require the use of metal brackets or metal wires. Invisalign is also removable and allows patients to eat and drink whatever they like and keep their teeth clean.

If patients are considering Invisalign, Maylands Dental Centre offers Invisalign Consultations to help explain the process and see if the treatment suits the patient’s unique oral health needs.

What is the Cost of Invisalign?

The cost of Invisalign aligner treatment in Australia varies depending on the dentist patient’s visit and the extent of their treatment. On average, however, patients can expect to pay an average of between $6,000 and $9,000 for a full course of treatment.

The cost of Invisalign treatment will differ from patient to patient. However, Maylands Dental Centre details how several factors can contribute to this variation, so it’s important to understand what they are before making a decision.

Factors that can affect the cost of Invisalign include:

The Complexity of a Case

The complexity of a case is also a major factor in the cost of Invisalign. Some cases are more simple than others. Minor treatments will likely cost less. The more complex a case is, the more skill, time, effort, and materials it will take to achieve the desired results, and thus the higher the cost.

The Dentist’s Experience

Dentists who are highly trained and experienced with Invisalign treatment are more likely to be familiar with the latest techniques and technology. Because of this, they generally charge more. However, the cost is often worth it as they are more likely to help patients achieve the results that they are hoping for.

Geographical Location

Geographical location is another factor that can affect Invisalign’s cost. Treatment rates can vary depending on where patients live, so it’s important to do research and get quotes from different providers before making a decision.

Additionally, Invisalign is a newer technology, and providers often incur higher costs to purchase and maintain the equipment, and since each Invisalign aligner is custom-made for each patient, the lab fees are higher than with traditional braces, thus increasing the overall cost of the treatment.

More information

To find out more about Maylands Dental Centre and its introduction of specialist Invisalign treatments for patients in Perth, Australia, please visit the website at https://maylandsdentalcentre.com.au/.

