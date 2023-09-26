New Partnership with Leading Materials Provider: Allied Roofing Solutions Collaborates with James Hardie to Offer Cutting-Edge Siding Solutions with Enhanced Durability

Elmwood Park, NJ, September 26, 2023 – Allied Roofing Solutions, a trusted name in the NJ roofing industry, is excited to announce its latest high-quality offering: James Hardie, a global leader in fiber cement siding solutions. This will empower homeowners with access to cutting-edge siding products known for their exceptional durability, aesthetics, and long-lasting performance.

The relationship between Allied Roofing Solutions and James Hardie represents a strategic alignment of two industry experts, each dedicated to providing homeowners with top-tier solutions that enhance the beauty, protection, and value of their homes. With this new venture, homeowners can expect a seamless integration of Allied Roofing Solutions’ renowned experience and James Hardie’s innovative siding technologies.

“We are thrilled to offer James Hardie, a company that shares our commitment to quality and excellence,” said Erand Molla, owner of Allied Roofing Solutions. “This new addition allows us to continue to offer our customers a wider range of options when it comes to enhancing the exterior of their homes. James Hardie’s reputation for superior siding products aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering unmatched customer satisfaction.”

James Hardie’s fiber cement siding solutions are renowned for their durability and ability to withstand diverse weather conditions, including extreme heat, cold, wind, and moisture. Homeowners who choose these siding products can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their homes are protected by siding that resists rotting, warping, and fading, resulting in a beautiful and well-maintained appearance for years to come.

Allied Roofing Solutions’ collaboration with James Hardie further solidifies the company’s position as a comprehensive residential roofing and exterior solutions provider. In addition to its well-established roofing services, the company will now offer homeowners an array of high-quality siding options that meet the highest standards of craftsmanship and performance.

As part of this partnership, Allied Roofing Solutions will provide expert installation services, ensuring that James Hardie siding products are installed with precision and care. With a team of skilled professionals trained in the latest industry techniques, homeowners can expect seamless installations that maximize the benefits of James Hardie’s advanced siding technologies.

For more information about Allied Roofing Solutions’ partnership with James Hardie and the cutting-edge siding solutions now available, please visit their siding page. For inquiries, please contact Erand Molla at mgmt@alliedroofingsolutions.com or (201) 773-0633 About Allied Roofing Solutions: Allied Roofing Solutions is a Elmwood Park-based roofing and exterior solutions company dedicated to delivering top-quality craftsmanship, unmatched customer satisfaction, and comprehensive services that enhance the beauty and value of homes. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Allied Roofing Solutions is a trusted partner for all roofing and exterior improvement needs.

About James Hardie: James Hardie is a global leader in fiber cement siding solutions, recognized for its innovative technologies and commitment to providing homeowners with siding products that combine durability, aesthetics, and sustainability. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, James Hardie has become a trusted choice for enhancing the exteriors of homes worldwide.

Contact: Erand Molla at mgmt@alliedroofingsolutions.com or (201) 773-0633

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-partnership-with-leading-materials-provider-allied-roofing-solutions-collaborates-with-james-hardie-to-offer-cutting-edge-siding-solutions-with-enhanced-durability/

About Allied Roofing Solutions

Discover how Allied Roofing Solutions is able to offer the best value combined with the highest quality roofing services in New Jersey.

Contact Allied Roofing Solutions

577 Market Street

Elmwood Park

New Jersey 07407

United States

(201) 773-0633

Website: https://www.alliedroofingsolutions.com/