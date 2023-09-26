National Peanut Board Announces New President & CEO

Ryan Lepicier, recently appointed President and CEO of the National Peanut Board

Ryan Lepicier, longtime NPB SVP and CMO, brings marketing expertise and peanut passion to new role

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a nationwide executive search, the National Peanut Board (NPB) is proud to announce Ryan Lepicier as the Board’s new president and CEO beginning January 1, 2024. Lepicier has an extensive career, most recently serving as NPB’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

“Over the last 15 years of dedicated service to NPB, Ryan has exemplified great professional leadership and communication skills to both staff and industry partners alike,” said NPB Chairman and Virginia Board member, Paul Rogers. “Ryan was instrumental in helping the Board with the current mission, which is to improve the economic condition of America’s peanut farmers and their families through compelling promotion and groundbreaking research. Ryan will keep this in the forefront as he leads NPB into its next chapter. I am very fortunate to have been involved in the selection process and am very much looking forward to Ryan’s vision and leadership serving as president and CEO of the National Peanut Board.”

NPB Vice Chairman and member of the executive search committee Greg Baltz said, “The search committee of the Board performed an extensive search process to select our next president and CEO. With the assistance of executive search firm Vetted Solutions, we were able to interview several highly qualified and talented individuals. Because we knew that Ryan was a candidate for the position, the bar was set high. As the interviews concluded, it became obvious that Ryan’s talent and preparation make him uniquely situated to become our next president and CEO.”

Lepicier has a journalism/media background and an MBA from Auburn University. In his more than 15 years leading marketing and communications at NPB, U.S. per capita consumption has reached all-time highs and the headwinds from peanut allergy are slowing as promising new solutions are on the horizon. Prior to NPB, Lepicier served as communications manager for the Office of the Mayor of the City of Atlanta, a multimedia producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting and worked as a television news reporter and anchor at several network affiliate TV stations.

“It’s an honor to work alongside America’s peanut farmers to promote delicious, nutritious and sustainable USA-grown peanuts,” said Lepicier. “As we look to the future, I’m excited to work with our industry partners to grow peanut consumption to new heights, find innovative new uses for the peanuts we grow, and make progress toward eradicating peanut allergy.”

Lepicier replaces retiring President & CEO Bob Parker. The National Peanut Board is grateful for Parker’s 11 years of dedicated service on behalf of America’s peanut farmers and expects a seamless transition.

About the National Peanut Board

The National Peanut Board represents USA peanut farmers and their families. Through research and marketing initiatives the Board is finding new ways to enhance production and increase consumer demand by promoting the great taste, nutrition and culinary versatility of USA-grown peanuts. For more information about the Board, visit www.nationalpeanutboard.org.

