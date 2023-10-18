Submit Release
The House of Garçon Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence with A Spectacular Anniversary House Ball

Washington, DC- Over 1,500 LGBTQ+ people of color and allies are expected to celebrate the House of Garcon 15 Anniversary House Ball "Black Is..." on 11/11/2023

We are so proud to have reached this incredible milestone. This event shows the power of unity and love within the LGBTQ+ House Ballroom community.”
— Shannon Garcon
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Garçon, a legendary pillar of creativity, acceptance, and LGBTQ+ empowerment, proudly announces the celebration of its 15th Anniversary House Ball, "BLACK IS...". Over 1,500 LGBTQ+ people of color and allies are expected to attend this historic event on November 11, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the prestigious Echostage in Washington, DC. For fifteen extraordinary years, The House of Garçon has been a driving force in the LGBTQ+ House Ball community, fostering unity, artistry, and resilience.

The House of Garçon has a rich legacy of providing a nurturing family environment for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those facing discrimination and adversity. The 15th Anniversary House Ball BLACK IS… promises to be a night of exceptional talent, runway fashion, and electrifying performances that pay homage to the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ culture that the House of Garcon has championed.

What makes this event extraordinary is the incredible support and partnership from some prominent organizations and brands dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights, inclusivity, and health. These esteemed sponsors have come together to make this historic celebration possible:

Our Esteemed Sponsors Include:

ViiV Healthcare: A global leader in HIV research and treatment, ViiV Healthcare's support underscores their commitment to improving the lives of those affected by HIV and AIDS.

TruEvolution: A pioneering organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ health and wellness, TruEvolution's partnership emphasizes the importance of community care and support.

HIV Vaccine Trials Network: A leader in HIV research, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network's support underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.

Center for Black Equity: Committed to advancing the rights and visibility of the Black LGBTQ+ community, the Center for Black Equity's partnership amplifies the message of inclusivity.

Jack'd: A platform dedicated to connecting LGBTQ+ individuals, Jack'd's sponsorship emphasizes its mission to create meaningful connections within the community.

Tito's Handmade Vodka: Tito's is known for its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ causes. Tito's Handmade Vodka adds a touch of elegance to the celebration.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey: Uncle Nearest's support showcases its dedication to celebrating diversity and inclusivity and emphasizes its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Human Rights Campaign: As a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, the Human Rights Campaign's support symbolizes their dedication to fostering a more inclusive world.

GLAAD: A powerful force for LGBTQ+ acceptance and representation in media, GLAAD's involvement highlights the importance of positive LGBTQ+ portrayals and stories.

Swerv Magazine: A prominent publication celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, Swerv Magazine's involvement highlights its commitment to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and stories.

