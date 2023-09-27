5asideCHESS to Hold Mental Health Summit at UK Construction Week and Create Taskforce to Address Workplace Wellbeing
5asideCHESS brings its Battling Suicide Bus to the UK Construction Show from 3-5 October and calls on the industry to attend a summit to improve wellbeing.
The round table is the first of several that we plan to hold for different industries. The time for talk and platitudes is over. We need to come together, pool resources and commit to taking action.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5asideCHESS will be bringing its Battling Suicide Bus to the construction industry at UK Construction Week on stand D600 from 3-5 October at Birmingham’s NEC.
5asideCHESS is a social enterprise aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues and encouraging communication. It uses a smaller version of chess as an icebreaker to get people talking. The Battling Suicide Bus is covered in more than 300 messages to those lost to suicide making it a symbol of the devastating ripples caused when someone takes their own life.
Ahead of the Expo, 5asideCHESS are partnering with occupational health and safety experts, Nebosh, to rally stakeholders from across the construction industry to apply for places in a mental health round table summit on the Bus which will take place within UK Construction Week at the NEC on Wednesday 4th October.
The discussions – one for industry leaders construction and one for frontline staff – are designed to bring about real action to tackle the issues which cause mental ill health, depression and suicide in the construction industry. The industry leaders round table will demand pledges for tangible action for industry-wide solutions to improve mental health whilst the frontline staff round table will establish a taskforce to make these pledges a reality.
According to the Office of National Statistics, in the UK, the highest suicide rates are amongst working men aged 40-54 with the construction industry having the highest statistics for men.
David Jones, Director of Education & Training at ICM and Head of Compliance and Competence at NAADUK said, "Construction workers face unique challenges that can take a toll on their mental well-being. Long hours, tight deadlines, and the physical demands of the job can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression. Sadly, suicide rates in the construction sector are alarmingly high. But here's where the game can change. 5asideCHESS are offering the construction industry the opportunity to come together to break down barriers and bring about real change to tackle the issues which cause such poor rates of mental ill health in the construction industry. I challenge leaders from within this industry to come forward and be part of this summit.”
Ross Smith, Co- founder of 5asideCHESS said, “The round table for the Construction Industry is the first of several that we plan to hold for different industries around the UK. The time for talk and platitudes is over. We need to come together, pool resources and commit to taking action that is going to make a significant difference on the issues that really matter.”
To apply for one of just six places at this industry summit, leaders should apply to hello@5asidechess stating why they want to be a part of the summit and what they can bring to the table. They should also put forward one of their frontline staff to be part of the second round table and resulting action taskforce.
