Reverse Logistics Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Deutsche Post, Kintetsu World Express, United Parcel Service
Stay up to date with Reverse Logistics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Stay up to date with Reverse Logistics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on “Reverse Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Reverse Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
— Criag Francis
Some of the key players profiled in the study are DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn AG) (Germany), Deutsche Post AG (Germany), Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Japan), United Parcel Service, Inc. (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (Japan), RLG Systems AG (Switzerland), Core Logistic Private Limited (India), Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. (India).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Reverse Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Reverse Logistics Market Breakdown by End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Luxury goods, Reusable packaging) by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Reselling, Replacement Management, Refund Management Authorization, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Reverse Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 2264.9 Billion at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 952.4 Billion.
Definition:
The Reverse Logistics Market refers to the segment of the supply chain and logistics industry that focuses on the processes and activities associated with the return, remanufacturing, refurbishment, recycling, and disposal of products or materials from the end consumer back to the manufacturer or a designated point within the supply chain. Reverse logistics is the opposite of traditional logistics, which primarily deals with the movement of products from manufacturers to consumers.
Market Trends:
Market Drivers:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Reverse Logistics Market: Transportation, Warehousing, Reselling, Replacement Management, Refund Management Authorization, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Reverse Logistics Market: E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Luxury goods, Reusable packaging
List of players profiled in this report: DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn AG) (Germany), Deutsche Post AG (Germany), Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Japan), United Parcel Service, Inc. (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (Japan), RLG Systems AG (Switzerland), Core Logistic Private Limited (India), Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. (India)
