Endava Partners with Binah.ai on Enhanced Health and Wellness Monitoring Solutions

Binah.ai Health and Wellness Check Software

Organisations in the healthcare, wellness, and insurance sectors to easily integrate Binah.ai’s technology to provide personalised services at lower costs

We envision access to end-user-provided health data to be software-based, easy and affordable. Endava is the perfect partner to support our customers with more effective and life-changing solutions.” — Binah.ai CEO and Co-Founder David Maman.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endava Partners with Binah.ai on Enhanced Health and Wellness Monitoring SolutionsThe new partnership allows organisations in the healthcare, pharma, wellness, and insurance sectors to swiftly and easily integrate Binah.ai’s technology to provide quality, personalised care and services at lower costsBinah.ai, the number one health and wellness check software, and Endava, (NYSE “DAVA”), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development, and intelligent automation services, today announced their new partnership.Binah.ai’s Health Data Platform is disrupting healthcare and wellness monitoring, deploying AI technologies to transform smartphones, tablets and other camera-equipped devices into spot and continuous health and wellness measurement tools capable of quantifying vital signs. By simply looking at the camera of a smartphone or tablet, or just by comfortably wearing a Polar Verity Sense™ PPG sensor, end-users can measure and share a wide variety of vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, sympathetic stress, parasympathetic activity, pulse-respiration quotient (PRQ) and a Wellness Score. With patients taking more ownership over their personal wellness, Binah.ai’s solutions make user-provided health data more accessible and affordable.Endava’s efforts will span across multiple IT-related areas. In addition to building customized apps empowered by the Binah SDK (Software Development Kit) Endava will help integrate the technology into existing healthcare systems, enabling seamless and connected workflows. Further, Endava will provide data management consultation, incorporate gamification features and focus on personalising aspects of the Binah SDK to support specific patient pathways.“We envision a world where access to end-user-provided health data is software-based, easy, fast and affordable. Endava is the perfect partner to match our ambitions and support our customers through their unique capabilities and market access, providing users with more advanced, effective and life-changing solutions,” said Binah.ai CEO and Co-Founder David Maman.In the healthcare, pharma and wellness sectors, various use cases such as remote patient monitoring, chronic disease management, elderly and home care, telemedicine, virtual trials, medication adherence, and personal and corporate wellness stand to greatly benefit from the partnership.The solutions support a shift toward a preventative care model in which real-time health monitoring tools can be easily accessed by anyone using a convenient and pocket-sized device. The solutions built will also improve user experience with robust data security and 24/7 system availability, which are all essential to remaining competitive and enabling a preventive, personalised value-based care model.“Binah.ai is a company that shares our enthusiasm for developing next-generation healthcare solutions and delivering seamless experiences to customers,” said Endava Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Delivery Isabela Buhai. “This collaboration will help facilitate real-world data collection, data access and targeted prevention to help improve long-term well-being.”Binah.ai’s solution is not a medical device and should be used as a self-assessment tool only.About Binah.aiBinah.ai’s video-based Health Data Platform is the # 1 software for health and wellness checks. Reducing the need for dedicated hardware, it transforms smartphones and other camera-equipped devices into health and wellness monitoring tools.Binah.ai empowers industries, including healthcare, insurance and wellness by offering a tool for end users worldwide to take bloodless blood tests and measure and share a wide range of vital signs. Binah.ai makes access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.Media Contact: pr@binah.aiAbout Endava PLCEndava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences and world-class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2023, 11,742 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Uruguay and Vietnam.For more information, visit www.endava.com Media contact: endavaUK@hotwireglobal.com

Binah.ai - Intro to the #1 Software for Health and Wellness Checks