Gardening Equipment Market 2031: Opportunities and Strategies to Reach $74.97 billion

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gardening equipment market size was valued at $40.40 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $74.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.
Gardening equipment are range of tools designed for gardening activities. These tools can be classified as hand tools and power tools. These tools are widely used for landscaping activities by commercial and residential users. The most commonly used tools for gardening are paving weeders, hand tools, fishtail weeders, snips, lawnmowers, and trimmers.

The growth in construction activities due to rapid industrialization and surge in population are the major factors that boost the demand for gardening equipment market. In addition, the growth in popularity of the Do-It-Yourself trend among the public is a key factor that can boost the growth of the gardening equipment market. Moreover, technological advancements in the gardening equipment industry have led to the adoption of water management tools and lawnmowers for commercial and residential purposes. Such factors are anticipated to boost the gardening equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Major players are engaged in adopting key development strategies such as product launch and acquisition to sustain the competition and improve the product portfolio. For instance, in May 2022, Toro launched new robotic mower, delivering on technological innovation and helping diversifying its portfolio.

Top Players:
Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Excel Industries, Inc., Ariens Company, Hitachi Ltd., STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG, Stiga Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Schiller Grounds Care, Inc., ECHO INCORPORATED, Falcon Garden Tools, The Toro Company, KUBOTA Corporation, Briggs Stratton, Emak S.p.A., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Deere & Company, Husqvarna AB

Key Segments:

By Product Type
Lawn Mowers
Handheld equipment
Others

By End-User
Residential
Commercial

By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

