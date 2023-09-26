Immortality Comes To All Sports Television Network

Network Begins Airing Series Featuring Athletes Who Left A Mark In Time

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (“ALL SPORTS”) announces its premiere of "The Immortals" television series. Each episode features the careers of sport’s greatest icons. The 52-episode series highlights the impact made by legends throughout the world of sports, which includes football, golf, tennis, boxing, and a variety of other sports. The series begins airing on ALL SPORTS during September 2023.

“We are thrilled to be bringing 'The Immortals' to our viewing audience,” stated Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network. The accomplishments made by all of the men and women featured in the series is a testament to what one can achieve. I hope that the series serves as an inspiration to current and future athletes throughout the world.”

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network created for American broadcast television. It features sports and sports-related programming covering both traditional and non-traditional sporting events across the globe. The company strives to provide viewers with interesting and exciting programs to watch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and to provide the public with the opportunity to experience sporting events of which they were unaware.



